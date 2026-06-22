NSA releases postings for 18,617 nurses and midwives for 2026/27 service year

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced the release of postings for a total of 18,617 eligible nurses and midwives who are expected to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2026/27 service year.

The announcement, made on Monday, June 22, covers candidates who successfully passed the August/September 2025 Licensure Examination (major session) conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

According to the Authority, all affected trained nurses and midwives are required to access their postings by visiting the official NSA portal at https://www.nss.gov.gh/home.

Candidates are expected to log in, check their designated posting locations, and complete all required procedures, including regional validation.

The NSA confirmed that the national service rotation for the 18,617 beneficiaries will commence on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Ahead of deployment, a regional validation exercise has begun on June 22, and is scheduled to end on Friday, 10 July 2026.

The Authority has urged all posted personnel to complete the validation process within the stipulated timeframe to ensure smooth mobilisation and deployment.

The Authority also reminded the public of the legal framework governing national service in Ghana, referencing Section 29(1) of the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119).

The provision stipulates that a Ghanaian citizen who has completed a tertiary-level course of study is qualified and required to undertake national service.

In addition, the NSA highlighted provisions under Section 40 of the Act, which outline penalties for non-compliance by eligible personnel.

Under the law, employers are prohibited from engaging individuals who are required to undertake national service but have not yet completed it, unless such individuals are exempted under the relevant provisions of the Act.

Employers are further required to verify the national service status of prospective employees before recruitment.

Non-compliance attracts significant sanctions, including an administrative penalty of five thousand penalty units for employers who contravene the law.

The Act also empowers the Authority to direct individuals who obtain employment without completing national service to undertake their service in a field determined by the Board.

Additionally, the Registrar of Companies is barred from registering business names, partnerships, or companies for persons who have not fulfilled their national service obligations, except where exemptions apply.

The NSA has therefore urged all prospective national service personnel to strictly adhere to the outlined procedures and timelines to ensure successful deployment and commencement of service.

"Management therefore encourages all prospective national service personnel to comply fully with the stated procedures and timelines to facilitate their successful deployment and commencement of national service," the statement concluded.

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