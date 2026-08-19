NIA says Labone Prestige Centre is optional, district offices remain operational

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Identification Authority (NIA) has stressed that its newly introduced 24-hour Prestige Centre at Labone is an optional service and does not replace the Authority’s regular district offices across the country.
According to the NIA, the Prestige Centre, which commenced operations on August 1, 2026, provides an additional service option for people seeking greater convenience, flexibility and faster access to Ghana Card-related services. The facility operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends.
The Authority said the introduction of the facility should not be interpreted as making premium or prestige services compulsory for all members of the public.
“The introduction of the Prestige Centre therefore does not make the use of a Prestige Centre compulsory,” the NIA stated.
It explained that the Authority’s 276 district offices remain fully operational and continue to provide Ghana Card registration and other related services.
At the district offices, first-time registration remains free for persons below 25 years, while applicants aged 25 and above pay GH¢30.
The NIA said the Prestige Centre was designed to complement, rather than replace, its existing service network.
“The Prestige Centre is an optional, fee-based superior service introduced to provide greater convenience, flexibility and faster access to NIA services,” it said, urging the public to distinguish between charges applicable at regular district offices and those for premium and prestige services.
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