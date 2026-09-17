Adwumawura Programme imparting life positively – Deputy NEIP CEO

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Joan Ahiawordor, has commended the Adwumawura Programme for the positive impact it continues to make in the lives of beneficiaries, particularly women, across the country.

Speaking during a courtesy call by Ketu North Queen Mothers on their Member of Parliament, Eric Edem Agbana, at Parliament House, Madam Ahiawordor said the programme had empowered many women with skills and support to improve their livelihoods and make meaningful contributions to their households and communities.

She encouraged the Queen Mothers to continue mobilising women in the Ketu North Constituency to take advantage of the opportunities provided through the programme, stressing that increased participation would help deepen its impact at the grassroots level.

Madam Ahiawordor also reaffirmed NEIP’s commitment to working closely with traditional leaders and constituency stakeholders to ensure that government interventions such as the Adwumawura Programme reach and benefit their intended beneficiaries.

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