National

Ketu North Queen Mothers praise Lordina Mahama’s health interventions

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  17 September 2026 5:02pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ketu North Queen Mothers Association from the Ketu North Constituency has expressed gratitude to former First Lady Lordina Mahama for her sustained efforts to improve healthcare delivery across Ghana, including interventions that have benefited communities in Ketu North.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Ketu North Queen Mothers on their Member of Parliament, Eric Edem Agbana, at Parliament House, the Queen Mother said Mrs Mahama’s health initiatives had made a meaningful difference in the lives of many Ghanaians, particularly women and children.

They highlighted the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Care) as one of the initiatives through which Mrs Mahama had supported efforts to improve access to healthcare and provide assistance to people in need. She said the impact of such interventions had also been felt in Ketu North especially at the Afife Clinic where the First Lady donated several medical supplies to the facility.

The Queen Mothers, who were in Parliament as part of a delegation from the constituency, took turns to commend Mrs Mahama for her commitment to healthcare and community wellbeing, describing her interventions as beneficial to communities across the country.

Receiving the delegation, Mr Agbana thanked the Queen Mothers for their remarks and said he remained committed to working with relevant initiatives and stakeholders to help improve access to quality healthcare for residents of Ketu North.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group