Ketu North Queen Mothers praise Lordina Mahama’s health interventions

The Ketu North Queen Mothers Association from the Ketu North Constituency has expressed gratitude to former First Lady Lordina Mahama for her sustained efforts to improve healthcare delivery across Ghana, including interventions that have benefited communities in Ketu North.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Ketu North Queen Mothers on their Member of Parliament, Eric Edem Agbana, at Parliament House, the Queen Mother said Mrs Mahama’s health initiatives had made a meaningful difference in the lives of many Ghanaians, particularly women and children.

They highlighted the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Care) as one of the initiatives through which Mrs Mahama had supported efforts to improve access to healthcare and provide assistance to people in need. She said the impact of such interventions had also been felt in Ketu North especially at the Afife Clinic where the First Lady donated several medical supplies to the facility.

The Queen Mothers, who were in Parliament as part of a delegation from the constituency, took turns to commend Mrs Mahama for her commitment to healthcare and community wellbeing, describing her interventions as beneficial to communities across the country.

Receiving the delegation, Mr Agbana thanked the Queen Mothers for their remarks and said he remained committed to working with relevant initiatives and stakeholders to help improve access to quality healthcare for residents of Ketu North.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.