GMTF Administrator urges Ketu North Queen Mothers to champion healthy lifestyles among young girls

Audio By Carbonatix
Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Care), Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has urged Queen Mothers in the Ketu North Constituency to use their influence to promote healthy lifestyles among young people, particularly girls.
She said traditional leaders, who maintain close relationships with families and communities, could play an important role in encouraging young people to make healthier choices and adopt habits that support their long-term well-being.
Madam Darko-Opoku made the call when the Ketu North Queen Mothers paid a courtesy call on their Member of Parliament, Eric Edem Agbana, at Parliament House in Accra.
She encouraged the Queen Mothers to use their positions to raise awareness about nutrition, physical activity and other aspects of healthy living, noting that their standing in the community gives them a strong platform to influence young people.
The Queen Mothers also discussed health-related concerns affecting their communities with Madam Darko-Opoku and pledged to support efforts aimed at encouraging healthier lifestyles among young people in Ketu North.
Mr Agbana commended the traditional leaders for the engagement and reaffirmed his commitment to initiatives that promote the health and wellbeing of his constituents, particularly the youth.
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