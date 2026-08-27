GMTF, Sweden Ghana Medical Centre sign MoU to improve access to cancer care

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre to expand access to specialised healthcare, particularly cancer diagnosis and treatment, for eligible Ghanaians living with chronic non-communicable diseases.

The partnership is aimed at reducing financial barriers that prevent patients from accessing essential medical services and forms part of the Trust Fund’s efforts to support beneficiaries in obtaining quality specialised care.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Administrator of the GMTF, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, said the agreement formalises the commitment of both institutions to collaborate in improving healthcare delivery.

She explained that the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre was selected as a strategic partner because of its specialised cancer services, including radiotherapy and PET scan services, which play an important role in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of cancer patients.

Ms Darko-Opoku noted that although the mandate of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund includes providing financial assistance to eligible Ghanaians with chronic non-communicable diseases, the broader goal is to ensure that beneficiaries can access the specialised treatment they require.

“For me, this MOU is more than just a document that we are signing today. It represents our shared commitment to working together to improve access to quality cancer care,” she said.

She stressed that patients remain at the heart of the partnership and should not be denied specialised cancer treatment because of financial difficulties.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre, Dr Clement Egyin Edusa, welcomed the collaboration and expressed confidence that it would improve access to advanced healthcare services for patients.

He said the Centre was pleased to partner with the GMTF and noted that the agreement would give more beneficiaries access to specialised services and modern medical technology.

According to Dr Edusa, the facility has advanced technologies capable of supporting the diagnosis and treatment of various conditions, particularly cancer.

He expressed optimism that the partnership would enable more eligible patients to benefit from these technologies and improve their health outcomes.

Dr Edusa further emphasised the importance of the collaboration for cancer patients, noting that timely access to quality diagnosis and treatment can significantly influence patient outcomes.

He said the partnership reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to removing financial and other barriers to specialised healthcare.

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