Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Hungary explore partnership to strengthen specialised healthcare

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) is exploring a potential partnership with Hungary to support the expansion of specialised healthcare and improve access to medical equipment, technology and infrastructure in Ghana.
The discussions followed a meeting between GMTF Administrator Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku and the Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, Tamas Endre Feher, as both sides considered areas where Hungary could support the Trust Fund’s efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery.
The Hungarian Ambassador expressed his commitment to connecting the GMTF with Hungarian manufacturers of medical and hospital equipment.
Such collaboration could provide opportunities for the introduction of specialised equipment and technical expertise to support healthcare facilities in Ghana.
The engagement forms part of efforts to expand partnerships that can bring additional expertise, technology and capacity into Ghana’s health sector, while supporting the development of stronger systems for the delivery of specialised care.
Both sides expressed interest in deepening the discussions and identifying practical areas of cooperation that could help improve healthcare infrastructure and enable more patients to access specialised treatment in Ghana.
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