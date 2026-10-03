Don’t pay attention to those who will distract you; Ghanaians are already disappointed – LPG tells NPP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain focused and united, cautioning them against individuals it says could distract the party from its political objectives.
Delivering a solidarity message at the NPP’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, the LPG said the conference presented an opportunity for the NPP to strengthen its democratic processes and unite its members.
The party encouraged NPP members, including those who may be dissatisfied with developments within the party, not to allow internal disagreements to undermine the party’s unity.
“Ghanaians are telling NPP that this is not the time to be listening to some baleful people that was within your political party that enjoyed positions.”
The LPG further cautioned NPP members against individuals it said could seek to distract the party during the period of internal reorganisation.
“Don't pay attention to those who are going to distract you because Ghanaians are already disappointed.”
The party also claimed that many Ghanaians were dissatisfied with the current state of affairs and said there was public interest in the return of NPP flagbearer and former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
“Ghanaians have already given up. Ghanaians are crying. And Mr. flagbearer, the former vice president, Ghanaians say they miss you and they want you, yourself, and your leadership.”
The LPG said its message was not intended merely as praise for the NPP’s flagbearer but as what it described as an observation of the political mood in the country.
“I'm not here just to sing praises, but I'm just trying to be factual.”
The party also used its solidarity message to emphasise the importance of democratic processes and political tolerance.
“Let us encourage democracy because what we are experiencing now as government is saying something else. People being harassed, the intolerance attitude.”
The LPG said it was pleased to see political parties engage in democratic processes and encouraged NPP members to maintain unity as the party elects its national officers.
The NPP is holding its National Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, with more than 7,000 delegates expected to participate in the election of national officers.
The conference also includes consideration of proposed amendments to the party’s constitution.
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