Sammy Crabbe steps down from NPP Chairmanship race, backs John Boadu

Aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe, has withdrawn from the race and endorsed fellow contender and former General Secretary, John Boadu.

The announcement was made by Mr Boadu on social media ahead of the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3.

Mr Boadu said Mr Crabbe had decided to step down from the contest and throw his support behind his candidature.

“Sammy Crabbe, an aspiring National Chairman of the NPP, has stepped down from the race and thrown his support behind John Boadu. Let’s win together!”

Mr Crabbe, a former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, was one of four candidates who had been cleared to contest the National Chairmanship position alongside Mr Boadu, former National Chairman Paul Afoko and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.

The withdrawal means Mr Crabbe will no longer participate in the chairmanship election, which is taking place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as part of the NPP’s National Delegates Conference.

Mr Boadu had earlier secured the first position on the ballot paper for the chairmanship contest, while Mr Crabbe picked the second position during the party’s balloting exercise in September.

The NPP is electing its national officers as part of efforts to reorganise the party ahead of the 2028 general election, with more than 7,000 delegates expected to participate in the exercise.

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