NPP postpones constitutional amendments, including proposal on party leadership to next national conference

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has postponed consideration of proposed amendments to its constitution until its next national conference, citing time constraints at its ongoing National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.
The decision was announced on Saturday, October 3, as the party prepared to proceed with the election of its new national executives.
The proposed amendments were initially scheduled to be considered ahead of the national officers’ elections. However, the party said the limited time available would make it difficult for delegates to properly consider the proposals while also conducting the elections.
The amendments will therefore be deferred to a subsequent conference to allow delegates adequate time to consider and deliberate on them.
The proposals are expected to be fewer than 20 and include issues that were not addressed during the party’s previous constitutional amendment conference in Accra in January 2026, as well as new proposals that the party believes require further review.
One of the key proposals concerns who should be designated as the leader of the NPP.
The party had introduced a clause at its January 31 conference stating that the National Chairman would be the leader of the party at all material times.
However, the latest proposed amendment seeks to revisit that arrangement and designate the party’s flagbearer as its leader.
Other proposed changes include reforms to the structure of the national vice-chairmanship and communications and information technology positions.
The decision to defer the amendments means the current conference will focus on the election of the party’s new national executives.
A total of 7,163 delegates are expected to participate in the conference and national officers’ elections at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
The Electoral Commission is supervising the elections, which form part of the NPP’s reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election.
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