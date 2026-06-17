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STARR-J Project could transform learning conditions in Ketu North schools – Edem Agbana

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  17 June 2026 9:10am
Eric Edem Agbana
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The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, says he is hopeful that the newly approved US$300 million STARR-J Project will bring meaningful improvements to educational infrastructure in schools within his constituency and across Ghana.

Mr Agbana, who serves on Parliament’s Select Committee on Education, said the World Bank-supported initiative offers a timely opportunity to improve facilities in senior high schools that have struggled with infrastructure deficits for years.

He noted that the project goes beyond the construction of physical facilities and reflects a broader commitment to educational quality, equity and student welfare.

According to him, investments in classrooms, dormitories and laboratories will help create a better learning environment for students.

“Beyond infrastructure, this investment represents a commitment to quality, equity and the future of Ghana’s young people,” he said.

“If implemented effectively, it will leave a lasting impact on educational outcomes and national development.”

Mr Agbana said he is particularly eager to see evidence of the project’s impact in the four senior high schools in Ketu North, arguing that improved infrastructure would significantly enhance teaching, learning and the overall welfare of students in the constituency.

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