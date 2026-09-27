Church pays fines to secure release of 23 inmates from Nsawam Prison

Power of Worship International (POWI) says it has paid outstanding court fines for 23 inmates at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, enabling their release.

The church, led by its Head Pastor, Prophet Daniel Amoateng, said the initiative was intended to help people who remained in prison because they could not afford to pay fines imposed by the courts.

POWI said it hosted a dinner for the 23 people following their release and paid for their transport to their respective destinations. It also plans to provide each of them with money to help them establish a livelihood as they return to their communities.

The church did not specify how much each person would receive or when the payments would be made.

Prophet Amoateng said the initiative reflected the church’s commitment to offering practical support to vulnerable people, alongside its spiritual work.

According to POWI, prison management and the beneficiaries thanked the church for its assistance. The church did not disclose the total amount paid in fines or provide details of the offences for which the 23 people had been convicted.

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