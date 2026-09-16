37 Nsawam Prison inmates sit for Teacher Licensure Examination

Audio By Carbonatix
Thirty-seven inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison have sat for the Teacher Licensure Examination as part of efforts to equip them with skills and qualifications for life after incarceration.
The inmates, who have completed their degree programmes, took the examination at the prison facility on Monday, September 14, 2026.
The examination was conducted under strict supervision by two external invigilators, with support from officers of the Ghana Prisons Service.
The initiative forms part of the Service’s broader commitment to using education as a tool for the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society.
Through access to education and professional qualifications, inmates are given opportunities to develop skills that can improve their prospects of securing meaningful employment and leading responsible and productive lives after their release.
The participation of the 37 inmates in the Teacher Licensure Examination is considered a significant step in their rehabilitation journey.
It also reflects efforts to provide inmates with avenues to transform their lives through education and contribute positively to society upon their reintegration.
The Ghana Prisons Service continues to emphasise education and skills development as key components of its rehabilitation programmes, aimed at reducing reoffending and preparing inmates for successful reintegration into their communities.
Latest Stories
-
Photos: IGP engages Okada riders on road safety, registration and crime prevention
9 minutes
-
NPA reviewing calls to cushion petrol prices – Edudzi Tameklo
11 minutes
-
Astroturf Exposé: Edem Senanu calls for tougher laws to punish public officials
14 minutes
-
US limits visas for South African officials over alleged anti-white discrimination
29 minutes
-
Edem Senanu calls for OSP investigation into alleged astroturf procurement breaches
29 minutes
-
272 graduates with disabilities being formalised into GES – Gender Minister
30 minutes
-
Measure reforms by impact on motorists, not projects completed – Nikpe to DVLA
34 minutes
-
Russian drones hit Ukrainian bus and train, killing five, officials say
36 minutes
-
China warns US space weapons could fuel arms race
36 minutes
-
Mahama eyes national honour for Sentuo chairman
41 minutes
-
IFC eyes $1.2bn investment pipeline for Ghana
45 minutes
-
September 2026 inflation to remain stable with a slight upside risk – IC Insights
49 minutes
-
Africa Nations Volleyball Championship: Ghana’s Black Spikers lose to Tunisia in opener
53 minutes
-
Ghana Baptist University College offers 50–100% tuition scholarships to 2026 SHS leavers
56 minutes
-
Gender Ministry resolves 70% of complaints received through citizens’ engagement service
56 minutes