37 Nsawam Prison inmates sit for Teacher Licensure Examination

Thirty-seven inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison have sat for the Teacher Licensure Examination as part of efforts to equip them with skills and qualifications for life after incarceration.

The inmates, who have completed their degree programmes, took the examination at the prison facility on Monday, September 14, 2026.

The examination was conducted under strict supervision by two external invigilators, with support from officers of the Ghana Prisons Service.

The initiative forms part of the Service’s broader commitment to using education as a tool for the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society.

Through access to education and professional qualifications, inmates are given opportunities to develop skills that can improve their prospects of securing meaningful employment and leading responsible and productive lives after their release.

The participation of the 37 inmates in the Teacher Licensure Examination is considered a significant step in their rehabilitation journey.

It also reflects efforts to provide inmates with avenues to transform their lives through education and contribute positively to society upon their reintegration.

The Ghana Prisons Service continues to emphasise education and skills development as key components of its rehabilitation programmes, aimed at reducing reoffending and preparing inmates for successful reintegration into their communities.

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