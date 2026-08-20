Nsawam Prison to host Teacher Licensure Examination for inmates for first time

The Nsawam Medium Security Prison is set to make history by becoming the first correctional facility in Ghana to host the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) for inmate teacher trainees.

The National Teaching Council (NTC) inspected the prison’s educational facilities on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, ahead of the examination.

The inspection was aimed at assessing the facility’s readiness to serve as an examination centre for inmates who have undertaken teacher education programmes while serving their sentences.

The initiative will allow the affected teacher trainees an opportunity to sit the licensure examination and, upon meeting the necessary requirements and completing their sentences, pursue employment as professional teachers.

The NTC inspection team expressed satisfaction with the standard of facilities available at the prison, including its library, ICT laboratory and classrooms.

The team described the educational environment at the facility as conducive to teaching, learning and the administration of examinations.

The development represents a significant step in efforts to make professional teacher education and licensing more inclusive, particularly for individuals pursuing education while in correctional facilities.

The NTC commended the leadership of the Nsawam Prison for supporting educational opportunities for inmates and creating an environment where they can acquire skills and qualifications for life beyond incarceration.

The Council said the initiative reflects its commitment to ensuring that qualified teacher trainees are not left behind in the country’s efforts to produce professional and competent teachers.

The first-ever administration of the GTLE within a correctional facility also reinforces the principle that access to education and opportunities for personal development should not be limited by prison walls.

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