Sedina Tamakloe in Nsawam Prison after medical care at Police Hospital – Manasseh Azure claims

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, is currently serving her prison sentence at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison after spending several days receiving medical treatment at the Police Hospital in Accra, according to a report by award-winning Ghanaian journalist and anti-corruption campaigner Manasseh Azure Awuni.

The report, published on the website of the Pledge Against Corruption (PAC), stated that Ms Tamakloe-Attionu was initially handed over to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) upon her arrival at Kotoka International Airport, and subsequently transferred to the Ghana Prisons Service.

Sources familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity, told PAC that the former MASLOC boss arrived in Ghana with an existing medical condition, which had been communicated to Ghanaian authorities by their counterparts in the United States before her extradition.

According to the sources, she was admitted to the Police Hospital, where she received treatment for several days. However, the exact duration of her stay at the facility could not be independently confirmed.

After undergoing treatment, the Police Hospital reportedly declared her medically fit to begin serving her sentence. She was subsequently given medication and transferred to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison to commence her 10-year jail term.

Ms Tamakloe-Attionu's whereabouts have in recent weeks generated public interest and controversy, with some members of the public questioning whether she had indeed been incarcerated and calling on the government to account for her location.

The opposition New Patriotic Party minority group in Parliament had also claimed that she was not committed to prison custody immediately upon her return to Ghana following her extradition.

According to the Minority, the former MASLOC boss only began serving her prison sentence on June 24, 2026, despite arriving in the country on June 9 after being extradited to face the execution of a 10-year custodial sentence imposed by the courts.

Read Also: Sedina Tamakloe was not in prison custody until June 24 — Minority

The PAC report, however, stated that she is currently being held in the female section of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison. Access to her, the report added, is tightly restricted, with only a limited number of family members permitted to visit.

The report further indicated that before she was transferred to Nsawam, she remained at all times in the custody of prison authorities and was not allowed to seek treatment at any private medical facility.

Background

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu returned to Ghana on June 9, 2026, following her extradition from the United States to serve a 10-year prison sentence.

She was convicted and sentenced in absentia after failing to return to Ghana from the United States, where she had travelled in 2021 with permission from the High Court to seek medical treatment while her trial was ongoing.

In 2024, an Accra High Court found her guilty of multiple offences, including causing financial loss to the state and stealing.

Her conviction followed a prolonged legal battle centred on allegations of the misappropriation and diversion of state resources during her tenure as Chief Executive of MASLOC.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court is expected to deliver its ruling on July 30, 2026, on an appeal filed by her legal team challenging the propriety of her trial and sentencing in absentia.

-

This report is based on information published by award-winning journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni on the website of the Pledge Against Corruption (PAC), a movement that seeks to unite Ghanaians in the fight against corruption by encouraging political leaders and citizens to commit to anti-corruption measures.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.