Sedina Tamakloe was not in prison custody until June 24 — Minority

Former MASLOC CEO, Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu

The Minority in Parliament has challenged the government's account of the incarceration of former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, insisting that she was not committed to prison custody immediately upon her return to Ghana following her extradition.

According to the Minority, the former MASLOC boss only began serving her prison sentence on June 24, 2026, despite arriving in the country on June 9 after being extradited to face the execution of a 10-year custodial sentence imposed by the courts.

The claim has opened a fresh political dispute over the handling of the high-profile case, with the Minority alleging that there was a 15-day delay in enforcing the court's judgment.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament, a member of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, disputed earlier statements attributed to the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, suggesting that Ms Tamakloe had already been placed in prison custody following her return to Ghana.

"We can categorically state that until yesterday, June 24, Madam Sedina Tamakloe was not in prison custody. From June 9, when she arrived, to June 24, she was not in prison custody. That is a matter of record," Mr Awuah stated.

Allegation of interference

The Minority contended that the delay in committing the convicted former MASLOC Chief Executive to prison amounted to interference with the execution of a lawful court order.

Mr Awuah argued that preventing a convicted person from immediately commencing a prison sentence imposed by a court of competent jurisdiction raised serious legal and constitutional questions.

"By preventing her from serving the prison term for the 15 days that she has been in Ghana, government has interfered with a lawful order of a court of competent jurisdiction, and that is contempt of court. The government will only do that because Madame Sedina Tamakloe is one of its own, and that has been the trend," he stated.

The Minority further alleged that assurances had been given to the former MASLOC boss regarding efforts to challenge or overturn her conviction.

"She is in prison custody now. She was admitted yesterday, and she has been given assurances. Another assurance she has been given is that they are going to work around the clock to have the decision overturned," Mr Awuah alleged.

Background

Madam Tamakloe was convicted in absentia in 2024 after a lengthy criminal trial relating to her tenure as MASLOC Chief Executive.

The High Court found her guilty on multiple counts, including causing financial loss to the state, conspiracy and other offences connected to the management of MASLOC funds.

She was subsequently sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, while a former Operations Manager of MASLOC, Daniel Axim, received a five-year custodial sentence.

Following the conviction, Ghanaian authorities initiated processes to secure her return to the country after she remained outside the jurisdiction during portions of the trial.

Her extradition and return to Ghana earlier this month were widely viewed as a major milestone in the enforcement of the judgment.

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