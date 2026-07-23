NPP to hold vigil, solidarity visit for jailed Chairman Wontumi as appeal process begins

The New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region has announced plans for a massive show of solidarity with its regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, as legal processes get underway to appeal his conviction and sentencing.

The party says the planned visit to the Nsawam Prison is to reassure the chairman of their unwavering support while rallying members behind efforts to overturn the court’s decision.

Acting Chairman, Patrick Acheampong, says the party will continue to stand by its incarcerated Chairman.

“We will organise buses and pay a visit to the Party Chairman. From there, we will come to our office and hold a vigil. We will show our loyalty to the Chairman,” he said.

The Party organised a press conference after a closed-door meeting with the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment with hard labour by an Accra High Court after being found guilty of illegally permitting unlicensed mining operations on his company’s concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

According to the party, Mr. Antwi Boasiako is being treated unfairly by the government and the judicial system.

“The news of his conviction did not come to us as anything strange because of issues that occurred in the course of the trial,” Mr. Acheampong indicated.

“A trial in which the lawyer abandoned the case because of the perceived bias of the presiding judge, according to Wontumi’s counsel. The refusal of the judge to refer constitutional matters to the Supreme Court as demanded by lawyers of Chairman Wontumi. In such circumstances, the verdict should not be surprising to anybody.”

The Acting Chairman indicated that if the government is dedicated to the fight against illegal mining, there is a need to prosecute all persons involved in such activities.

They believe there is a need for the administration of the rule of law without political bias, and that the government must ensure this.

Mr. Acheampong stressed the need to ensure justice is served impartially for democracy to thrive.

The NPP has further directed supporters to remain calm and stay united against any attempt to break the party’s front.

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