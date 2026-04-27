Ashanti NPP Council of Elders acknowledges Paul Afoko’s capabilities

The Ashanti Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reaffirmed the leadership abilities of Paul Awentami Afoko, citing his proven track record in party reorganisation.

During a high-level consultation in Kumasi, the elders described Mr Afoko as a “household name” whose past strategies significantly improved the party’s fortunes. Many present said they had witnessed first-hand how his organisational acumen translated into electoral gains for the NPP.

With concern mounting over the party’s declining support in the five northern regions, the Council urged Mr Afoko to take up the mantle and work in tandem with NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia to reclaim lost ground ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“We have experienced your leadership, and we know your capabilities,” the Council declared. “The task before us is clear: help bring the north home when you become National Chairman. Work closely with Dr Bawumia so that together, you can make a meaningful impact and leave an indelible mark on this party,” the Council of Elders stated.

Mr Afoko, who is currently engaging party kingmakers and advisors nationwide ahead of his official announcement, expressed gratitude for the endorsement and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the NPP despite past challenges.

“The Ashanti Region remains the heartbeat of the NPP, and I am open to your advice because you are the ones running the party,” Mr Afoko said.

He also expressed concern about the party’s current position, urging members to focus on unity rather than blame following the 2024 electoral defeat.

“I am deeply worried about our current state. But this is not the time to apportion blame for the 2024 defeat. Every one of us must accept responsibility. We cannot sit back and watch the party slide backwards. Our only option is to unite, pool our experience, and work collectively to return the NPP to power in 2028,” he urged.

Mr Afoko further called on party members at all levels to share their knowledge and collaborate to rebuild a stronger, more formidable political organisation ahead of the next general elections.

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