Assemblies of God World Congress to put Ghana in global spotlight

There is growing excitement among Assemblies of God members across the world ahead of the 2026 Assemblies of God World Congress, which will be held in Accra from October 14 to 16.

The congress will be the first to be hosted on African soil in the 115-year history of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, said the historic gathering presented Ghana with an opportunity to showcase its hospitality and organisational capacity to thousands of visitors from around the world.

He made the observation at a meeting of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) at the Assemblies of God Headquarters in Accra.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, National Security, Ghana Health Service and Ghana Ambulance Service attended the meeting.

Rev. Wengam described the timing of the congress as “divine” and said the event was expected to attract about 10,000 delegates, in addition to other visitors and tourists.

“Currently Assemblies of God is the largest Protestant church in the world, and its presence established in every part of the globe. The 10 thousand delegates from these countries and other numerous tourists who will throng the country will translate into a huge economic dividend,” Rev. Wengam stated.

He said the expected influx of international visitors would provide economic opportunities for businesses and service providers while also giving Ghana greater exposure to the global Assemblies of God community.

“Furthermore, the boost of Ghana’s image internationally cannot be underestimated,” he said.

National responsibility

Rev. Wengam appealed to the participating state agencies, security services and volunteers to work together to ensure a successful congress and leave visitors with a positive impression of Ghana.

He said the event required the collective effort of all stakeholders, particularly institutions responsible for security, immigration, health, emergency response and other essential services.

He also promised that institutions and individuals who distinguished themselves in the organisation of the congress would be appropriately recognised.

Rev. Wengam expressed confidence that Assemblies of God, Ghana, would play its part in ensuring the success of the gathering.

He said the church would do its best and trust God to accomplish the rest.

Preparations in full swing

The Chairman of the LOC, Rev. Andrews Nelson Awintia, said the committee was working to ensure that every aspect of the event was properly planned ahead of the arrival of the international delegates.

“At the end of it all, Ghana will be proud,” Rev. Awintia declared.

The involvement of the various state institutions is expected to support preparations for the movement, security, health and general welfare of delegates during the three-day congress.

The event will bring together members and leaders of Assemblies of God from different parts of the world, making Accra the centre of global fellowship for the denomination during the period.

For Assemblies of God, Ghana, the congress represents a significant milestone in its history and a rare opportunity for the country to host a major international gathering of the global Pentecostal community.

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