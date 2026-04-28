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King to attend White House ceremony with Trump ahead of speech to Congress

Source: BBC  
  28 April 2026 2:33pm
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The King and Queen Camilla are due to attend a White House ceremony on the second day of their US state visit.

Later, the monarch will have a bilateral meeting with President Trump before the King then gives an historic address to US lawmakers.

He's expected to use the speech to call for "reconciliation and renewal" between the US and UK amid strained relations over the Iran war.

This is the biggest diplomatic challenge of the King's reign, writes our royal correspondent, and there are high stakes.

It also marks the first British state visit to the US since Queen Elizabeth II's trip in 2007 - she was honoured with a 21-gun salute and a state banquet.

The King and Queen were welcomed to the White House by Trump and the First Lady on Monday.

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