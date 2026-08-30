Wengam cautions African pastors against materialism, complacency

Rev Wengam addressing the National Pastors Conference of Ethiopia Assemblies of God in Addis Ababa.

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has challenged Christian leaders across Africa to guard against materialism, carnality and complacency, warning that such tendencies could undermine the credibility of the Christian faith.

He said the pursuit of worldly interests and a departure from spiritual discipline could diminish the quality of Christian worship and create negative perceptions about the Church.

Rev. Wengam, who is also Vice Chairman of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, made the call when he served as guest speaker at the National Pastors Conference of the Assemblies of God, Ethiopia, in Addis Ababa.

The conference, held on the general theme, “Fresh Revival To Pursue The Great Commission,” brought together church leaders to reflect on the need for renewed spiritual commitment and effective evangelism across Africa.

Rev. Wengam shared the platform with the Global Chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship, Rev. Dominic Yeo.

Return to spiritual foundations

Speaking on the topic, “Fresh Fire to Complete the Great Commission Assignment and Seeking the Face of God for Greater Revival in Africa,” Rev. Wengam urged pastors and Christian leaders to make prayer, spiritual renewal and church planting central to their mission.

He said a spiritually vibrant Church, coupled with deliberate efforts to establish churches, would strengthen the Christian faith and help reach more people across the continent.

The re-elected Ghanaian General Superintendent reminded the pastors of the historical roots of the Assemblies of God movement and urged them not to abandon the spiritual practices that laid the foundation for its growth.

“Assemblies of God is a product of the Azusa Street revival, characterized by prayer and deep hunger for spirituality. We should, therefore, not deviate from these foundational practices which have sustained the church and propelled its growth all these years,” Rev. Wengam added.

He said the current generation of Christian leaders had a responsibility to preserve the spiritual character of the Church while responding effectively to contemporary challenges facing evangelism and Christian ministry.

His message centred on the need for African churches to pursue revival not merely as an event but as a sustained spiritual commitment capable of influencing individuals, communities and societies.

Commendation

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ethiopia, Rev. Ayansa Obsi, who is also the Regional Block Chairman of the East Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, commended Rev. Wengam for what he described as an “excellent delivery.”

The engagement formed part of the broader interaction among Assemblies of God leaders on the continent aimed at strengthening cooperation and renewing the Church’s commitment to the Great Commission.

Rev. Wengam later presented Ghanaian souvenirs, including fugu and ladies’ necklaces, to members of the Executive Presbytery of the Assemblies of God, Ethiopia, as part of the cultural exchange during his visit.

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