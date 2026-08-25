Mahama congratulates newly elected Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God, Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the newly elected Executive Presbytery of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, led by the General Superintendent, Reverend Stephen Wengam, on their successful election at the just-ended 32nd Biennial General Council Meeting.
The President delivered a congratulatory message when the newly elected leadership of the Church paid him a courtesy visit at his residence.
The purpose of the visit was to introduce the newly elected leaders of the Church to the President and express their appreciation to him for attending the just-ended 32nd Biennial General Council meeting of the Church as the Special Guest of Honour.
The President congratulated the newly elected leaders and commended Rev Wengam for his visionary and bold leadership, resulting in his overwhelming endorsement for a second term.
He intimated that the church had seen significant growth since the General Superintendent assumed office.
The 32nd Biennial General Council Meeting of the Church was held at Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region from 18th to 22nd August 2026.
Other members of the delegation were Rev. Kwadwo B Bempah, Assistant General Superintendent-elect, Rev. Albert Anane, General Secretary-elect and Lady Mrs Monica Wengam, wife of the General Superintendent and National President of Ministers Wives Association.
The rest were Rev. Rtd Ernest Agyei, special aide to the General Superintendent and Mr Fuseini Donkor, Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority/Chairman of the board of Teen Challenge of Assemblies of God, Ghana.
The General Superintendent, after introducing the newly elected leaders, thanked the President for his loyal membership of the church and the diverse support the first couple provides to the Church.
Rev. Wengam pledged the Church’s continuous prayer support for the first family and the Government.
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