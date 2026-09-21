New Assemblies of God leaders assume office

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  21 September 2026 2:26pm
Rev Wengam signing his renewed mandate as General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana.
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The newly elected General Council officials of Assemblies of God, Ghana, comprising members of the Executive Presbytery and National Departmental Directors and Coordinators, have assumed office.

The ceremony climaxed a four-day Leadership Prayer and Orientation Retreat held at the Assemblies of God Headquarters in Accra.

The General Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, who was overwhelmingly re-elected to the position, charged the new church officials to pursue the church’s Transformation Agenda with commitment and determination.

The agenda is designed to aggressively disciple the nation, with a specific focus on reaching every village, town and city with the Word of God.

It also seeks to enhance the welfare of pastors, particularly those serving in rural areas; pursue massive human and infrastructural development; and restore the Pentecostal fervour of Assemblies of God.

Rev. Wengam stressed the need for church leaders to “demonstrate absolute loyalty to Christ, to leadership, and to the doctrines and constitution of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.”

The new officers are Rev. Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, Assistant General Superintendent; Rev. Albert Anane, General Secretary; Rev. Mrs Esther Dwommoh, National Women’s Ministry Director; Rev. Aaron Fant, Home Missions Director; and Rev. Boniface Keelson, Foreign Missions Director.

Other speakers at the handing-over ceremony were the outgoing General Secretary, Rev. Ernest Birikorang, and the outgoing Assistant General Superintendent, Rev. Godwin Tito Agyei.

The topics covered during the retreat included “The Metaphor of the Head,” “Loyalty as the Key Ingredient to Successful Leadership” and “Wisdom for Leaders.”

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