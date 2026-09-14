Richard Dogbe declares bid for NDC Greater Accra Deputy Youth Organiser

Businessman and National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart Richard Dogbe, popularly known as Alhaji ATM, has declared his intention to contest for the position of Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the party.

Mr Dogbe said his decision is driven by his experience, capacity and courage to provide leadership for the party’s youth wing in the region.

“The time for capacity is now. The time for courage is here,” he declared in a statement announcing his candidature.

Addressing NDC delegates and supporters, Mr Dogbe said he was not new to the party’s political activities, having served at the branch level and contributed to the party’s activities as a communicator and financier.

“I have experienced our party from the ground up, and I have carried its weight over the years on my young shoulders, without hesitation,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of ATM Group said his experience in business had taught him that achieving goals requires more than ambition and ideas.

He said his campaign was based on the conviction that young people must be treated not only as the future of the party but as an integral part of its present leadership and activities.

“Too many come with ambition and mere words but no capacity to mobilise people or resources, no courage to walk their talk. But I come with a business network. I come with bridges to government. I come with a capacity to mobilise resources, earned through sweat, not slogans,” he said.

Mr Dogbe argued that the regional youth wing needed leaders who could leverage their networks and connections to create opportunities and empower young people.

“This is not about me. This is about all of us,” he said, urging delegates to support his candidature.

His campaign is being run under the slogan: “Capacity to Lead, Courage to Deliver.”

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