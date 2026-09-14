Ato Forson leads NDC 2028 flagbearer poll with 32% support – Global InfoAnalytics

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has emerged as the frontrunner in the latest Global InfoAnalytics poll on the NDC’s preferred candidate for the 2028 presidential election, following a sharp 10-percentage-point increase in his support.
Dr Ato Forson now commands 32% of delegate support, up from 22% in July, while NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has slipped four points from 27% to 23%.
The latest figures, shared by Global InfoAnalytics Executive Director Mussa Dankwah on Facebook on Monday, September 14, give Dr Ato Forson a nine-point lead over his closest rival.
A significant 28% of delegates remain undecided, although this represents a slight improvement from the 30% recorded in July. Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu follows on 5%, while Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and Chief of Staff Julius Debrah each polled 4%.
Professor Joshua Alabi recorded 2%, gaining one percentage point, while Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku remained at 1%.
The September survey sampled 3,615 NDC delegates between September 11 and 13 at a 99% confidence level, with a margin of error of ±2.17 percentage points.
Despite Dr Ato Forson’s surge, the 28% undecided figure suggests there is still considerable room for movement before the party settles on its 2028 flagbearer.
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