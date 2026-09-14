Ato Forson leads NDC 2028 flagbearer poll with 32% support – Global InfoAnalytics

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has emerged as the frontrunner in the latest Global InfoAnalytics poll on the NDC’s preferred candidate for the 2028 presidential election, following a sharp 10-percentage-point increase in his support.

Dr Ato Forson now commands 32% of delegate support, up from 22% in July, while NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has slipped four points from 27% to 23%.

The latest figures, shared by Global InfoAnalytics Executive Director Mussa Dankwah on Facebook on Monday, September 14, give Dr Ato Forson a nine-point lead over his closest rival.

A significant 28% of delegates remain undecided, although this represents a slight improvement from the 30% recorded in July. Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu follows on 5%, while Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and Chief of Staff Julius Debrah each polled 4%.

Professor Joshua Alabi recorded 2%, gaining one percentage point, while Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku remained at 1%.

The September survey sampled 3,615 NDC delegates between September 11 and 13 at a 99% confidence level, with a margin of error of ±2.17 percentage points.

Despite Dr Ato Forson’s surge, the 28% undecided figure suggests there is still considerable room for movement before the party settles on its 2028 flagbearer.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.