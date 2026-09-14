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GIPS calls for strategic procurement to drive inclusive industrial growth 

Source: GNA  
  14 September 2026 12:33pm
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President of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS), Dr Simon Annan, has called for procurement and supply chain management to be positioned as strategic drivers of inclusive and measurable national development. 

He said procurement should no longer be treated merely as a transactional or administrative function but used to advance industrialisation, innovation, resilience,, and tangible economic outcomes. 

Dr Annan made the call at the second edition of the National Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (NPSC 2026) in Accra. 

“This is the time for the nation to connect procurement more directly to industrialisation, inclusive innovations, resilience and measurable national results,” he said. 

He said procurement professionals must move beyond processing transactions to help shape policies, strengthen institutions, and contribute to national transformation. 

Dr Annan said achieving that objective required the country to develop procurement systems capable of supporting industrial growth while creating opportunities for businesses and emerging enterprises. 

He renewed GIPS’s advocacy for the passage of the Procurement Practicing Bill, describing the proposed legislation as a game-changer for regulated and ethical procurement practice in the country. 

“We cannot advance world-class procurement outcomes without competent, ethical and properly recognised procurement professionals,” he said, and called for sustained action towards the passage of the Bill. 

The two-day conference brought together procurement professionals, policymakers, business leaders, academics, and experts to discuss practical and sustainable approaches to improving procurement practice in Ghana. 

It was held on the theme: “Powering Transformation: Smart, inclusive and resilient procurement and supply chains for national development.” 

The conference featured panel discussions and paper presentations on building resilient procurement systems to support sustainable development and economic growth. 

In a speech read on his behalf, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister of Finance, called for strategic procurement practices that created markets for local industries and accelerated national development. 

“Government does not only spend, it also creates markets. Procurement and supply must be linked to industrial policy to create reliable markets for local businesses, encourage investments, and generate employment,” he said. 

Mrs Evelyn Sam, Council Chair of GIPS, called for resilient supply chains capable of anticipating disruptions, diversifying risks, and strengthening local capacity. 

She said smart procurement should be driven by data and technology, while inclusive procurement should create meaningful opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises and emerging businesses. 

Dr Annan said aligning procurement with national industrial and development priorities would help ensure that public expenditure generated broader economic value and contributed to sustainable growth. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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