National

Kofi Tonto accuses NDC government of failing to deliver promised education reset

Source: Kareen Tei  
  10 September 2026 11:23am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

National Communications Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Tonto, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of failing to deliver on its promise to reset Ghana’s education sector.

His comments come amid chaos at the National Placement Resolution Centre at GNAT Hall in Accra, where anxious parents and students have been seeking solutions to challenges with the 2026 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show on Thursday, September 10, Mr Tonto said the government had failed to introduce the significant reforms Ghanaians expected after promising to address longstanding challenges in education.

He said the difficulties parents are facing during the placement exercise reflect broader problems within the sector.

“Any Ghanaian parent listening to this will accept one simple fact: that in the last two years, your government has failed on its promise of reset,” he said.

Mr Tonto cited concerns over teachers, school feeding, examination results and the placement of students into senior high schools as evidence of the government’s failure.

“When it comes to teachers, they have failed. They can't even pay teachers. They can't recruit teachers,” he said.

“When it comes to feeding, they have failed. When it comes to results, they have failed. When it comes to placement, you have failed,” he added.

Mr Tonto questioned how the government could claim to have transformed education when parents continue to face significant challenges securing placement for their children.

“What we are witnessing is an embarrassment. This is 2026. Have you seen the videos of parents literally jumping over one another just to secure school placement for their children?” he asked.

For the education sector, he maintained that the challenges being experienced by teachers, students, and parents suggest that the promised transformation has yet to materialise.

He called for urgent action to address the challenges confronting parents and students in the ongoing school placement exercise.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group