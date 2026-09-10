Kofi Tonto accuses NDC government of failing to deliver promised education reset

Audio By Carbonatix
National Communications Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Tonto, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government of failing to deliver on its promise to reset Ghana’s education sector.
His comments come amid chaos at the National Placement Resolution Centre at GNAT Hall in Accra, where anxious parents and students have been seeking solutions to challenges with the 2026 Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).
Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show on Thursday, September 10, Mr Tonto said the government had failed to introduce the significant reforms Ghanaians expected after promising to address longstanding challenges in education.
He said the difficulties parents are facing during the placement exercise reflect broader problems within the sector.
“Any Ghanaian parent listening to this will accept one simple fact: that in the last two years, your government has failed on its promise of reset,” he said.
Mr Tonto cited concerns over teachers, school feeding, examination results and the placement of students into senior high schools as evidence of the government’s failure.
“When it comes to teachers, they have failed. They can't even pay teachers. They can't recruit teachers,” he said.
“When it comes to feeding, they have failed. When it comes to results, they have failed. When it comes to placement, you have failed,” he added.
Mr Tonto questioned how the government could claim to have transformed education when parents continue to face significant challenges securing placement for their children.
“What we are witnessing is an embarrassment. This is 2026. Have you seen the videos of parents literally jumping over one another just to secure school placement for their children?” he asked.
For the education sector, he maintained that the challenges being experienced by teachers, students, and parents suggest that the promised transformation has yet to materialise.
He called for urgent action to address the challenges confronting parents and students in the ongoing school placement exercise.
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