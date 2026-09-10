NDC opens nominations for 2026 constituency executive elections on September 15

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will open nominations for its 2026 Constituency Executive Elections on Tuesday, September 15.

The party announced this in a statement issued on Thursday, September 10, and signed by Deputy General Secretary Barbara Serwaa Asamoah on behalf of the General Secretary.

The party said the opening of nominations marks an important stage in its internal electoral process and encouraged members seeking the various constituency executive positions to participate within the prescribed period.

“All members who intend to contest for the various Constituency Executive positions are encouraged to take full advantage of the process within the prescribed period,” the statement said.

Requirements for aspirants

The NDC said aspirants, proposers, seconders and endorsers must be members in good standing and have fully paid their membership dues for the past four years.

Members with outstanding dues have been directed to settle their arrears through the party’s designated payment channels.

The party further directed that all payments for the purchase and filing of nomination forms must be made exclusively through its online portal, using mobile money across all networks.

Campaigning opens

The NDC said the notice also formally opens campaigning for aspirants contesting the party’s 2026 internal elections at the constituency, regional and national levels.

Aspirants are expected to conduct their campaigns in accordance with the party’s rules, regulations and directives.

Regional and constituency officers, as well as Ward Coordinators, have been directed to allow campaign activities by eligible aspirants within their respective jurisdictions.

Parliamentary aspirants excluded

The party, however, said the campaign window does not apply to persons pursuing or intending to pursue parliamentary ambitions.

This includes sitting Members of Parliament and persons who have expressed an intention to contest parliamentary elections.

“Such persons should not engage in campaigning activities under this window. Any infraction of this directive shall be treated seriously and dealt with accordingly in accordance with the Party’s rules and regulations,” the statement warned.

The National Secretariat urged constituencies, aspirants and members to conduct themselves with discipline and respect for the party’s democratic values throughout the process.

It said it expects the internal elections to be transparent, peaceful and orderly as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.

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