Daily Insight for CEOs: The CEO’s role in building leadership capability

Audio By Carbonatix
An organisation’s long-term performance depends heavily on the quality of its leadership pipeline. CEOs must therefore treat leadership development as a strategic priority rather than an occasional training activity.
Strong leadership capability ensures that the organisation can execute strategy effectively at every level and remain resilient as responsibilities expand.
The CEO’s role is not simply to lead the organisation today, but to build leaders who can lead it tomorrow.
Key Strategies:
- Identify critical leadership capabilities.
- Develop high-potential executives.
- Strengthen succession planning.
- Provide meaningful leadership opportunities.
- Evaluate leadership performance consistently.
CEO Leadership Actions.
✅ Review the organization’s leadership pipeline.
✅ Identify critical succession gaps.
✅ Personally mentor emerging leaders.
Actionable Tip.
- Identify two leaders who could assume greater responsibility within the next three years and create development plans for them.
Why This Matters?
Strong leadership pipelines improve continuity, execution, resilience, and long-term organizational performance.
About the Author.
Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee
Latest Stories
-
Your comment left much to be desired – GBA condemns CJ’s remarks on SOEs
6 minutes
-
Billionaire Dangote launches oil refinery ‘people’s IPO’, Africa’s biggest
10 minutes
-
Richard Dogbe declares bid for NDC Greater Accra Deputy Youth Organiser
22 minutes
-
M.anifest questions toxic fan culture amid fresh music industry tensions
23 minutes
-
469 farmers paid compensation as Accra-Kumasi Expressway clearance progresses
26 minutes
-
Malaysian boy acquitted for murder of schoolgirl on grounds of insanity
33 minutes
-
Arabic, Chinese teaching debate should end after Mahama’s clarification – Asah-Asante
35 minutes
-
Ashanti Regional Minister halts 24-Hour Market project in Mankranso over school demolition concerns
37 minutes
-
The Forgotten “Little Children”
44 minutes
-
Zambians warned not to eat dead wildlife after anthrax kills dozens of animals
46 minutes
-
AG urges GBA to remain the conscience of Ghanaian society
59 minutes
-
24-Hour Economy: Minority questions demolition of schools, markets and other public assets
1 hour
-
China criticises idea it is in ‘malicious competition’ over AI
1 hour
-
Russia hits Ukrainian train shortly after Boris Johnson and top European officials leave station
1 hour
-
Sista Afia reveals fears about becoming a single mother
1 hour