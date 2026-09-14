Daily Insight for CEOs: The CEO’s role in building leadership capability

An organisation’s long-term performance depends heavily on the quality of its leadership pipeline. CEOs must therefore treat leadership development as a strategic priority rather than an occasional training activity.

Strong leadership capability ensures that the organisation can execute strategy effectively at every level and remain resilient as responsibilities expand.

The CEO’s role is not simply to lead the organisation today, but to build leaders who can lead it tomorrow.

Key Strategies:

Identify critical leadership capabilities. Develop high-potential executives. Strengthen succession planning. Provide meaningful leadership opportunities. Evaluate leadership performance consistently.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Review the organization’s leadership pipeline.

✅ Identify critical succession gaps.

✅ Personally mentor emerging leaders.

Actionable Tip.

Identify two leaders who could assume greater responsibility within the next three years and create development plans for them.

Why This Matters?

Strong leadership pipelines improve continuity, execution, resilience, and long-term organizational performance.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.