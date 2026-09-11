Private legal practitioner Ohene-Essel declares bid for Bono NDC Regional Secretary position

A private legal practitioner, Ohene-Essel Etur Kwasi, has declared his intention to contest the position of Bono Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), pledging to strengthen the party’s grassroots structures and constituencies ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a statement announcing his decision, Mr Ohene-Essel said his bid was driven by the need to build a stronger and more united party capable of retaining power in 2028.

He said one of his key objectives would be to help the NDC retain its 11 parliamentary seats in the Bono Region while working to recapture the Jaman South Constituency, which was won by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

“We as a party also need to maintain power come the 2028 General Elections. We have a big role to play in maintaining power,” he said.

Mr Ohene-Essel, a private legal practitioner at Otu-Essel, Tuah-Yeboah & Associates (Asempa Chambers) in Sunyani, said his ambition was not simply about securing a party position but about improving the party’s administrative and organisational structures.

“This is not just about seeking a position; it is about building a formidable administrative structure where every constituency has a voice, every member stays informed, and the Bono Region is heard and seen,” he said.

Political and professional experience

Mr Ohene-Essel has served on the Bono Regional Disciplinary Committee since 2021 and was the region’s Acting Legal Director in 2025.

He has also served as Secretary of the Bono Legal Team and led a team of 11 NDC lawyers to monitor the 2024 general elections in the Bono East Region.

He holds an LLB from Mountcrest University College and a Qualifying Certificate of Law from the Ghana School of Law. He also holds a BSc in Computer Science from the Catholic University.

Race for Regional Secretary

His declaration comes ahead of the NDC’s planned regional executive elections.

The party has announced October 6, 2026, as the opening date for nominations, with the elections scheduled for November 14 and 15, 2026.

The current Bono Regional Secretary, Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, also known as Ayan Daud Twumasi, is reportedly not expected to seek re-election as he continues to serve as Deputy Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Meanwhile, sources within the party have indicated that at least two other potential contenders could enter the race, raising the prospect of a competitive contest for the position.

Reacting to Mr Ohene-Essel’s declaration on Facebook, Roman Pavio described him as a candidate with experience and strong grassroots credentials.

“With experience, commitment, and a strong understanding of the grassroots, OHEEK (OHENE ESSEL E. KWESI) is ready to serve, organise, unite, and help build a stronger and more victorious party in the Bono Region,” he wrote.

He added: “Committed to Service. Ready to Lead. The journey has begun.”

Mr Ohene-Essel has appealed to NDC members and supporters in the region for their support, prayers and input as he seeks to build what he describes as a stronger and more formidable party ahead of the 2028 elections.

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