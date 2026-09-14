Sista Afia reveals fears about becoming a single mother

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has opened up about her fears regarding motherhood, indicating that she wants to have children within a committed relationship and a stable family.

The singer, known in private life as Francisca Duncan Williams Gawugah, shared her thoughts on social media, expressing concern about the growing number of single mothers and the possibility of finding herself in a similar situation.

“Seeing how many single mothers there are in this generation honestly scares me,” Sista Afia said.

Although she is not afraid of becoming a mother, the musician said her concern is about raising a child without the love, commitment and family structure she has always wanted.

“I’m not afraid of motherhood, but I’m afraid of becoming a single mother or just a ‘baby mama’ without the love, commitment, and family I always envisioned,” she wrote.

Sista Afia stressed that her desire goes beyond simply having a child. She wants marriage or a committed partnership that allows her to build a home and raise a family with the child’s father.

“I want to build a home, not just have a child. And honestly, that fear scares the hell out of me,” she added.

Her comments come against the backdrop of her own well-publicised experiences with relationships.

In September 2025, Sista Afia revealed during an interview on The Delay that she had not been in a committed relationship for about eight years because of her feelings for a particular man.

“It is because the person I love does not love me. There is someone I love, but he does not love me,” she said during the interview.

She explained that although she had feelings for the man and made efforts to show him that she cared, the feelings were not equally reciprocated.

“I have time for him, but he does not have time for me. So that is why I said I love him more than he loves me,” Sista Afia disclosed.

She subsequently reiterated that she remained single, saying the man was aware of her feelings but that their relationship had never developed into the committed partnership she wanted.

“I’m still single. He knows himself, and because of him, I haven’t been in a proper relationship for the past eight years,” she said.

Her latest comments about motherhood therefore offer another glimpse into what she appears to want from her future relationship: not simply romance or parenthood, but a committed family unit.

Sista Afia is known for songs such as Jeje, featuring Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry, Kro Kro No, featuring Bisa Kdei, Slay Queen, Weather, Paper and Sika.

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