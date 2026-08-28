Sista Afia urges artistes to disinfect mics or get personal ones for shows

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has urged artistes to disinfect shared microphones before performances, citing concerns over hygiene and potential exposure to germs.
In a Facebook post on Friday, 28th August 2026, the singer called on musicians to take greater precautions over the hygiene of microphones used during live performances, particularly because the equipment is often shared by several performers.
“I’m going to say something controversial, but my fellow artists need to hear this,” she wrote before making her appeal: “PLEASE DISINFECT THE MIC BEFORE YOU PUT YOUR MOUTH ON IT!”
According to Sista Afia, artistes move from show to show, often sharing microphones with several people who sing, speak and breathe into the same equipment.
She raised concerns about the possibility of microphones contributing to the spread of germs, especially when performers make direct contact with them.
“Then after shows, some of us come home feeling sick,” she noted, while acknowledging that not every illness experienced after a performance can necessarily be attributed to a microphone.
Sista Afia suggested that musicians carry microphone-safe disinfectant sprays or sanitising wipes with them and clean shared microphones before performing.
She also encouraged artistes who can afford it to consider getting their own mini microphones for performances, as an additional precaution.
“I’m not saying every sickness after a show comes from a microphone, but with so many people sharing the same equipment, why not take precautions?” she said.
The musician concluded her message with a call for her colleagues to prioritise their health and take microphone hygiene more seriously.
“My fellow colleagues, please let’s start taking this seriously. Your health first. Disinfect your mic before you perform,” she wrote.
Sista Afia is known for songs including Jeje, Asuoden, Slay Queen and Weather for Two, which have contributed to her profile in Ghana’s music industry.
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