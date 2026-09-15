NDC youth organiser aspirant Okai Mintah wishes Constituency Youth Organiser aspirants well

Audio By Carbonatix
NDC National Youth Organiser aspirant Emmanuel Okai Mintah has wished all aspiring Constituency Youth Organisers well as the party opens nominations for its upcoming constituency elections.
Mr Okai Mintah encouraged the aspirants to enter the contest with confidence, humility and a strong commitment to serving the National Democratic Congress and its grassroots structures.
Reflecting on his own experience as a former constituency executive aspirant, he said contesting for a position within the party required courage, sacrifice and a genuine desire to contribute to its growth.
“Years ago, when I took that leap of faith to contest as a constituency executive, I remember the nervous excitement, the sleepless nights, and the relentless fire in my belly,” he said.
He urged the aspirants to see their quest for office beyond winning an internal election, stressing that Constituency Youth Organisers would have an important responsibility in mobilising young people and strengthening the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.
“Now, more than ever, the NDC needs committed, tried, and tested leaders,” Mr Okai Mintah stated.
The National Youth Organiser aspirant also called on the contestants to maintain unity and discipline throughout the electoral process, stressing that the strength of the party must remain paramount regardless of the outcome of individual contests.
He said the next generation of NDC youth leaders must be prepared to engage young people, inspire activists and build a formidable grassroots network capable of delivering victory in 2028.
Mr Okai Mintah wished all the aspirants a successful campaign and urged them to remain focused on service to the party.
“When you pick up those nomination forms, do so with immense pride and clear purpose. Wear your dedication as a badge of honour. You are not just entering an internal contest; you are stepping up to answer a higher call to service for our party and our country,” he added.
He concluded with a call for greater youth mobilisation: “3y3 zu! 3y3 Za! Youth! Power! Action!”
Latest Stories
-
GRA targets over double revenue by 2028
5 minutes
-
Black Maidens bring the jama, then bring the goals in WAFU B opener [VIDEO]
9 minutes
-
GNPC Explorco showcases Voltaian Basin exploration potential at AOW:Energy 2026
14 minutes
-
Black Maidens cruise past Burkina Faso in WAFU B opener
16 minutes
-
Dafeamekpor calls for forensic audit after alleged GH¢600m COVID-19 fumigation gap
20 minutes
-
Minority demands itemised accounts for GHS50m South Africa evacuation, pulls out of closed-door meeting
25 minutes
-
Black Princesses arrive in Ghana after participating in FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland [PHOTOS]
28 minutes
-
Effiduase Asokore MP sues Rev. Owusu Bempah for GH¢10m over alleged defamatory comments
33 minutes
-
Chris Wilder backs Jordan Ayew to be a success at Sheffield United
39 minutes
-
Forestry Commission arrests 12 illegal miners, impounds three excavators in South Formangso Forest Reserve
49 minutes
-
Ghana’s mineral resources must benefit host communities – Lands Minister
56 minutes
-
Kudus makes first Tottenham start since January against Liverpool
59 minutes
-
Government launches five-year initiative to improve emergency maternal and newborn care
1 hour
-
President Mahama will hear about colts football now – GFA President at League launch
1 hour
-
Minority says Foreign Ministry has failed to release GH¢50m evacuation records despite RTI request
1 hour