NDC youth organiser aspirant Okai Mintah wishes Constituency Youth Organiser aspirants well

NDC National Youth Organiser aspirant Emmanuel Okai Mintah has wished all aspiring Constituency Youth Organisers well as the party opens nominations for its upcoming constituency elections.

Mr Okai Mintah encouraged the aspirants to enter the contest with confidence, humility and a strong commitment to serving the National Democratic Congress and its grassroots structures.

Reflecting on his own experience as a former constituency executive aspirant, he said contesting for a position within the party required courage, sacrifice and a genuine desire to contribute to its growth.

“Years ago, when I took that leap of faith to contest as a constituency executive, I remember the nervous excitement, the sleepless nights, and the relentless fire in my belly,” he said.

He urged the aspirants to see their quest for office beyond winning an internal election, stressing that Constituency Youth Organisers would have an important responsibility in mobilising young people and strengthening the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“Now, more than ever, the NDC needs committed, tried, and tested leaders,” Mr Okai Mintah stated.

The National Youth Organiser aspirant also called on the contestants to maintain unity and discipline throughout the electoral process, stressing that the strength of the party must remain paramount regardless of the outcome of individual contests.

He said the next generation of NDC youth leaders must be prepared to engage young people, inspire activists and build a formidable grassroots network capable of delivering victory in 2028.

Mr Okai Mintah wished all the aspirants a successful campaign and urged them to remain focused on service to the party.

“When you pick up those nomination forms, do so with immense pride and clear purpose. Wear your dedication as a badge of honour. You are not just entering an internal contest; you are stepping up to answer a higher call to service for our party and our country,” he added.

He concluded with a call for greater youth mobilisation: “3y3 zu! 3y3 Za! Youth! Power! Action!”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.