Banking and Finance

Coronation Insurance appoints Bridget Puorideme as acting Head of Sales and Distribution

Source: Joy Business   
  15 September 2026 6:55pm
Bridget Puorideme as Acting Head of Sales and Distribution,
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Coronation Insurance Ghana Limited has announced the appointment of Bridget Puorideme as Acting Head of Sales and Distribution, effective 1st September 2026.

In her new role, Ms. Puorideme will provide strategic leadership for the company’s national sales and distribution operations, driving sustainable commercial growth, strengthening market coverage, and expanding Coronation Ghana’s retail and corporate footprint. She brings more than 15 years of industry experience, having joined Coronation Insurance Ghana in 2010 as a Branch Executive and progressing through senior leadership roles, including Regional Manager for the Kumasi and Northern Business, where she transformed the Kumasi operation into the company's highest-performing Retail Strategic Business Unit.

Ms. Puorideme holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing, a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), and is an Associate Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (ACIIG). Her expertise spans sales leadership, business development, team building, regional operations, and the strategic integration of digital and traditional distribution channels. Commenting on the transition, Executive Management highlighted her 16-year track record of delivering measurable commercial results and expressed full confidence in her leadership. Her appointment marks a key step in accelerating Coronation Insurance Ghana’s market expansion and delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions across the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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