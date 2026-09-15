Bullet TV, Atinka journalists allegedly assaulted while covering Laboma Beach demolition

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Three journalists covering the aftermath of the demolition exercise at Laboma Beach in Accra have allegedly been assaulted by private security personnel believed to be affiliated with the facility.

Bullet TV journalist Philip Abutiate, Atinka FM reporter Ohenenana Ofori Amanfo and their cameraman, Bernard Gyamfi, say they were attacked on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, while filming from across the road after being denied access to the demolition site. They also allege that some of their equipment was damaged during the confrontation.

According to Philip Abutiate, the team initially approached the entrance to the site but was informed by a security officer that media personnel had been instructed not to enter the premises. M

“When we got there, the security woman at the post said she had been instructed that no media man should be allowed into the premises. Upon hearing that, we left,” he said. He explained that the journalists subsequently crossed to the Accra-bound side of the road to record a stand-up when two men allegedly approached and attacked them.

Mr Abutiate alleged that one of the men shoved him, seized his microphone and smashed it on the ground before grabbing the cameraman’s equipment and pushing him onto the road.

He said the assailant later attempted to seize his phone and grabbed him by the neck, while also allegedly trying to pull out exposed underground cables to use against him.

“I was fortunate there was no oncoming vehicle. I could have been knocked down,” he said, describing the incident as “extremely traumatising” and a “violent and unprovoked attack” on journalists doing their work.

The alleged assault comes amid the government’s demolition of structures at Laboma Beach as part of efforts to clear areas within the protected buffer zone of the Kpeshie Lagoon.

The Post-Flood Mitigating Task Force has been using heavy-duty equipment to remove hotels, restaurants, nightclubs and other structures in the area, although some affected operators have challenged the justification for the exercise.

The journalists say they intend to report the alleged assault to the appropriate authorities, as concerns mount over the safety and treatment of media practitioners covering public-interest operations.

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