Nana Oye Bampoe Addo leads female government delegation to Asantehemaa

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Administration and Finance, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, leads a delegation of female government officials to pay a courtesy call on Her Majesty Nana Yaa Akyaa II, Asantehemaa of Asanteman, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The visit, which took place on Monday, September 14, sought to extend the government's goodwill and congratulations to the newly nominated Queen Mother while reaffirming the importance of collaboration between government and traditional leadership.

The delegation comprised presidential staffers, ministers and deputy ministers, national executives, chief executive officers, heads of institutions, majority leading members of parliament, and Ashanti Metropolitan Municipal District chief executives and regional executives.

Upon arrival at the Manhyia Palace, the delegation was introduced to Her Majesty and the royal family by Amankwah Amoateng, a member of the royal family.

The Asantehemaa, through her Okyeame, welcomed the delegation, after which the Mamponghemaa, the Ahenefohemaa, and members of the royal family returned the greetings and welcomed the delegates with handshakes.

Each member of the delegation was subsequently introduced to Her Majesty, accompanied by the resounding rhythms of traditional drums.

Among the distinguished guests present were Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana; COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General, CID; Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Deputy General Secretary, NDC; CFO Daniella Mawusi Know Sarpong, Chief Fire Service Officer; Juliet Amoakohene, wife of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, who represented him at the event; the wife of the mayor of Kumasi; and the wife of the Ashanti Regional Chairman.

As part of the courtesy call, the delegation presented Her Majesty with a variety of gifts as a gesture of goodwill and appreciation.

The delegation presented a collection of traditional and ceremonial items to Her Majesty as a gesture of goodwill and honour.

The presentation included traditional cloths, schnapps, and a ram, alongside assorted drinks and provisions such as packs of bottled water, tea, Milo, cooking oil, milk, sardines, and tuna.

The delegation also presented a monetary gift, complemented by specially customised chocolates prepared for the occasion.

The presentation was intended to honour the Queen Mother and celebrate her new role as Asantehemaa of Asanteman.

In her remarks, Nana Oye also highlighted the historic legacy of women who have occupied the Asantehemaa stool, particularly Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, and Nana Yaa Asantewaa, whose leadership and courage continue to inspire generations of women.

She called for a strong partnership with the Asantehemaa in addressing challenges affecting women, children, and the vulnerable, including domestic violence, harmful cultural practices, and emerging injustices associated with modern technology.

“We have come to our mother’s feet to begin this journey together, in shared vision and shared mandate. You may count on us as you begin a successful reign.” She said.

Nana Oye expressed confidence in the Asantehemaa’s leadership and wisdom, saying her reign presents an opportunity to strengthen unity and advance the interests and welfare of women, children, and men across the country.

The engagement underscored the need for stronger partnerships between public institutions and traditional authorities to advance development, unity, and the welfare of the people.

The courtesy call ended with a structured group photograph, followed by an engaging cultural performance and dance by members of the delegation, led by the cultural troupe.

The visit forms part of efforts to strengthen the bonds of cooperation, mutual respect, and partnership between the government and the Asante Traditional Council.

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