Offinso Traditional Council seeks support to fight unemployment and underdevelopment

The Offinso Traditional Council is calling for renewed efforts to accelerate development and create jobs for residents of the Offinso South Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The Council says unemployment and limited economic opportunities continue to affect many young people and vulnerable groups in the municipality.

The call was made by development chief Dr. Nana Adu Gyamfi Kunmanin Berima Kesse I, who also donated tractors, bulldozers, and other equipment to support the Offinso Municipality for development activities in Offinso and surrounding communities.

He said the equipment would help address some of the municipality’s developmental needs while creating opportunities for residents.

“We are committed to supporting development in Offinso and creating opportunities for our people. The equipment we have donated will help improve infrastructure, support local projects and provide jobs for the youth. We believe development must directly benefit the people and create a better future for our communities.”

Dr. Nana Adu Gyamfi also launched the SHAMOR Movement for Change Foundation, an initiative aimed at supporting young people in the municipality with start-up capital, tools, and other resources to establish businesses.

The Foundation is expected to focus on empowering the youth and promoting entrepreneurship as part of efforts to reduce unemployment.

“The SHAMOR Foundation is designed to give young people the support they need to start and grow their own businesses. Through start-up capital, tools, and training, we want to help them become self-reliant, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to the development of Offinso,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Founder and Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who attended the ceremony, expressed concern over Ghana’s growing unemployment situation.

He said the lack of job opportunities continues to place a burden on the youth, stressing the need for stronger measures to create employment and expand opportunities for businesses.

“Unemployment remains one of the biggest challenges facing Ghana, particularly for our young people. We must create an environment where businesses can grow, entrepreneurs can access support, and the private sector can generate decent and sustainable jobs.”

Mr. Kyerematen said job creation and support for businesses would be among his key priorities if elected president in 2028.

He called for increased investment in entrepreneurship and local economic development to create sustainable livelihoods for young people in Offinso and across Ghana.

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