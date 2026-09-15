NDC orders members to halt premature parliamentary campaigns or face sanctions

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed all members engaging in activities with parliamentary campaign undertones to immediately cease such activities ahead of the official opening of nominations.

The directive follows deliberations by the Party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) on what it described as activities by some members with apparent parliamentary ambitions in various constituencies.

In a statement issued by the National Secretariat on Monday, September 14, 2026, and signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC cautioned members against organising or participating in activities that could promote or advance a parliamentary candidature before nominations officially open.

“Members are accordingly cautioned against organising or participating in meetings, engagements, tours, donations, public appearances or any other activities intended, or reasonably perceived, to promote or advance a parliamentary candidature ahead of the official opening of nominations,” the statement said.

The NDC described the activities as inappropriate and potentially disruptive to the Party’s unity, cohesion and orderly functioning.

It warned that members who disregard the directive could face disciplinary action and severe sanctions under the Party’s Constitution, rules and regulations.

“Any member who disregards this directive shall be subject to disciplinary action and severe sanctions in accordance with the Party's Constitution, rules and regulations,” the statement said.

Regional, Constituency, Branch and other Party officers have also been directed to ensure compliance.

The officers are expected to report any breaches to the appropriate Party authorities for the necessary action.

The Party said it remains committed to a transparent, orderly and credible process for selecting its parliamentary candidates.

It said the official opening of nominations and the applicable guidelines would be communicated at the appropriate time.

“All members are urged to respect the Party's established processes and remain disciplined in the interest of Party unity,” the statement added.

The directive comes as political parties prepare for future electoral contests and seek to manage competition among potential parliamentary candidates.

The NDC is expected to announce the timetable for nominations and the subsequent parliamentary primaries in due course.

The statement was issued by the National Secretariat under reference number NDC/25-3/1.03.

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