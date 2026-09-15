miLife Insurance LTD wins Life Insurance Company of the Year 2025

Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana honours miLife for protecting lives, delivering excellent service, and making insurance more accessible to Ghanaians.

miLife Insurance LTD has won Life Insurance Company of the Year 2025 by the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG), at the 6th CIIG Insurance Excellence Awards held on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, under the theme “Professionalism Rooted in Integrity: Building a Trusted Insurance Future.”

The award recognises miLife's continued commitment to protecting lives, delivering excellent service, and making insurance more accessible to Ghanaians.

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana presents the annual honour to the life insurer judged to have made the most outstanding contribution to the industry and its customers over the preceding year, following a rigorous and highly competitive evaluation process across Ghana's insurance industry.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana. This honour reflects the trust our customers and partners place in us and the dedication of our sales force and back-office staff.

We remain committed to protecting lives and making insurance simple, affordable and accessible to every Ghanaian,” said Walters Yeboah Adofo, Chief Executive Officer of miLife Insurance LTD.

To our valued customers, cherished partners, hardworking sales force and back-office staff, we say thank you. This achievement belongs to you all.

About miLife Insurance LTD

With more than two decades of experience, miLife Insurance LTD provides simple, affordable insurance solutions to individuals, families, groups, unions, associations and businesses across Ghana.

Our products include miWay (*165# on MTN), miFuture (*462# on Telecel), miTribute, miLegacy, miKids, miCash, Heritage Cashback Plan, Group Life Insurance, Credit Life and Mortgage Protection.

Guided by its promise to protect dreams and secure the future of Ghanaians, miLife Insurance continues to expand access to life insurance for Ghanaians nationwide.

Using technology, miLife Insurance is dedicated to bringing affordable life insurance packages to every Ghanaian household, helping them get closer to attaining their dreams.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.