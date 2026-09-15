Terry Johnson set for ‘All White Service’ and live DVD recording on September 21

Gospel musician and worship leader Terry Johnson is set to bring worshippers together for a special' All White Service' and live DVD recording on Monday, September 21, 2026.

The event, scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm, will be centred on worship, praise and prayer, with attendees expected to gather for a live recording of what Johnson describes as a special worship experience.

The All White Service is designed to create an atmosphere of collective worship, with participants encouraged to come dressed entirely in white.

Organisers say the gathering will provide an opportunity for worshippers to seek God, participate in praise and prayer, and experience what is expected to be an intimate and spiritually charged service.

For Johnson, the live recording represents another step in his growing gospel music ministry. His recent releases include “Ohe yɛ naakpɛɛ (You are Amazing),” a gospel single released in July 2025 under Terry Johnson Ministries.

As preparations intensify, Terry Johnson Ministries is also appealing to individuals, churches, corporate organisations and supporters of the ministry to contribute towards the All White Service and live DVD recording.

The ministry says every contribution, regardless of size, will help bring the worship project to fruition and support the broader work of the ministry.

Those who wish to support the initiative can use the banking and mobile money details provided on the official flyer or scan the QR code to register and be part of the experience.

The upcoming service will also give worshippers the opportunity to become part of the production process, with the live gathering serving as the setting for the DVD recording.

Registration for the event is currently open. Prospective attendees have been encouraged to complete the registration process ahead of the service. Those accessing the promotional flyer on their phones can scan or detect the QR code to open the registration form, fill in their details and submit.

The organisers are also urging interested participants not to simply attend on the day but to register in advance and come prepared for the worship experience.

With the All White dress code adding a distinctive visual element to the gathering, the event is expected to combine the atmosphere of a worship service with the energy and communal experience of a live music recording.

Johnson has invited family, friends, worshippers and supporters to join him for the occasion, describing it as a time to come with expectation and readiness to encounter God.

Event Details

Event: All White Service and Live DVD Recording

Date: Monday, September 21, 2026

Time: 3:00 pm

Dress Code: All White

Registration: Required via the QR code on the official event flyer.

The service is expected to capture both the musical and congregational dimensions of Johnson's ministry, creating a live worship recording shaped not only by the artiste's performance but also by the participation of those gathered.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.