Amin Amidu appointed ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy

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Ghana's Amin Amidu Sulemani has been appointed as ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalisation.
His appointment was confirmed during the ECOWAS Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria, where the regional bloc approved its new management team for the 2026–2030 term.
Mr Sulemani will oversee key areas including infrastructure, energy, transport, and digital development as the Economic Community of West African States seeks to strengthen regional integration.
He will serve as one of the commissioners under the new ECOWAS leadership headed by Senegal's General Birame Diop, who has taken over as president of the ECOWAS Commission.
Mr Sulemani's portfolio includes three directorates covering digital economy and post, energy and mines, and transport.
His responsibilities will include supporting the implementation of ECOWAS's Regional Infrastructure Development Plan, which seeks to improve connectivity and promote integrated infrastructure projects across member states.
The plan covers areas including transport networks, energy infrastructure, and digital connectivity, with the aim of supporting trade and economic integration within the region.
Mr Sulemani brings experience in engineering, public administration, and diplomacy to the position.
He previously served as Ghana's Minister for Roads and Highways and has also held diplomatic responsibilities.
His appointment gives Ghana a senior role in one of the ECOWAS Commission's key portfolios at a time when the region faces significant challenges in infrastructure, energy supply, and digital connectivity.
The new ECOWAS leadership is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation among member states and mobilising investment for regional development during the four-year term.
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