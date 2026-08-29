Guinea-Bissau chosen to pilot ECOWAS community health policy

Guinea-Bissau is taking the lead in efforts to put a new ECOWAS regional community health policy into practice, with the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) beginning high-level talks with the country's authorities.

WAHO Director General Dr Melchior Athanase Joël C. Aïssi began the meetings in the capital, Bissau, on Tuesday, 18 August, as part of a mission to build support for the implementation of the Regional Community Health Policy.

The policy is intended to be implemented across ECOWAS member states, with Guinea-Bissau serving as the pilot country.

Dr Aïssi, accompanied by ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje and a senior WAHO delegation, first met the country's Minister of Public Health, Commodore Dr Quinhin Nantote.

The meeting at the Ministry of Public Health focused on Guinea-Bissau's priorities in community health and what would be needed institutionally and technically to put the regional policy into effect.

The delegation then met the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Amadu Uri Guissé, at the Government House/Ministry of Agriculture.

The discussions brought attention to the role of sectors beyond health in advancing community health.

A wider government role

WAHO says the mission is aimed at getting member states to take ownership of the regional policy and strengthening political commitment to its implementation.

In Guinea-Bissau, that means bringing relevant sectors of government into the process.

The organisation says the meetings are also intended to create the conditions needed for effective implementation of the policy.

The engagement with the agriculture ministry reflects the multisectoral approach being encouraged as Guinea-Bissau prepares to implement the policy as the pilot country.

The meetings with other authorities of the Transitional Government are expected to continue on 19 August.

Laboratory equipment to be handed over

The second day of the mission will also see WAHO officially hand over laboratory equipment it has procured for Guinea-Bissau's National Public Health Laboratory (LNSP).

The handover is part of a programme that will also include the opening of a workshop on Guinea-Bissau's commitment to implementing the new Regional Community Health Policy.

The workshop will take place in Bissau from 19 to 21 August.

WAHO says the ongoing engagements are intended to strengthen institutional dialogue and mobilise relevant sectors around the policy.

For Guinea-Bissau, the focus now shifts from adopting the regional policy to putting it into practice.

And as the pilot country, its experience is expected to form part of the effort to advance implementation of the ECOWAS Regional Community Health Policy across the region.

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