Cyril Hadzi announces new record after growing worship music catalogue

Ghanaian worship leader Cyril Hadzi has announced a new record as he continues building a catalogue centred on prayer, intimacy with God and worship.

Known for his reverent worship sessions and Spirit-led spontaneous moments, Hadzi has released several songs that reflect his focus on the presence of God.

His music includes Mighty Man of War, Yesu Mo, Dufia, There Is a Name and Every Nation, which features Ella Agyinasare.

Among his recent releases is The Arise Project, a four-track worship project featuring It’s Been You, You Are God, Yaweh Arise and Yaweh Turned It.

The project presents extended worship expressions that draw attention to God’s faithfulness, His sovereignty and His power to intervene in the lives of His people.

Hadzi’s music is shaped by his work as both a worship leader and songwriter. His songs often emerge from personal prayer and devotion, giving his ministry a sound that is reflective, faith-filled and focused on helping listeners engage with God beyond the usual worship setting.

Through live recordings, devotional content and spontaneous worship sessions shared across digital platforms, he has created a space for believers seeking more than songs alone. His ministry emphasises worship as a lifestyle of surrender and a pathway to a more personal walk with God.

The worship minister has also announced that a new record is coming soon. While further details about the project are yet to be released, the forthcoming record is expected to continue Hadzi’s message of devotion, prayer and hunger for God’s presence.

Listeners can follow Cyril Hadzi’s worship sessions and music releases on his YouTube channel.

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