Health | National

Most Ghanaians who fault double-track back new schools, 38.4% reject borrowing – IEA poll

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  15 September 2026 6:01pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A majority of Ghanaians who believe the double-track System has reduced the quality of Senior High School (SHS) education support the government’s proposal to borrow funds to construct additional schools and phase out the system, a poll by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has found.

According to a report issued by the IEA on Tuesday, September 15, 60.8 per cent of respondents who said the double-track system had reduced education quality support government borrowing to construct additional SHS infrastructure.

However, 38.4 per cent of respondents in the same group oppose the proposal, reflecting concerns over Ghana’s public debt burden.

The IEA said the findings suggest that while many Ghanaians see infrastructure expansion as necessary to improve the quality of secondary education, there are also concerns about the financial implications of using borrowed funds.

“This finding suggests that a significant proportion of those dissatisfied with the quality of education see expanded infrastructure as an important means of improving the quality of secondary education,” the IEA said.

The institute, however, noted that those opposed to additional borrowing would prefer other ways of financing the construction of schools.

“For these respondents, expanding SHS infrastructure through additional borrowing could further increase pressure on public finances.

"They would therefore prefer the government to explore alternative financing mechanisms for the construction of additional school infrastructure,” it said.

The findings form part of a nationwide IEA poll on public perceptions of the double-track system and the government’s plan to borrow to construct additional SHS infrastructure and ultimately eliminate the system.

Overall, 64.7 per cent of the 1,062 respondents surveyed across all 16 regions said the double-track system had contributed to a decline in the quality of SHS education.

The system was introduced in 2018 after the implementation of the Free SHS policy led to a sharp increase in enrolment and placed pressure on existing school infrastructure.

Under the arrangement, students were divided into two groups that take turns attending school to enable more students to be accommodated within available facilities.

The IEA said the overall findings point to a public preference for expanding SHS infrastructure, but stressed the need for the government to carefully consider the fiscal implications of financing the expansion through borrowing.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group