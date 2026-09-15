Gov’t to unveil 1.5GW renewable energy pipeline to cut power costs for industries

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi,

Government says it is developing a 1.5GW (Gigawatts) renewable energy pipeline dedicated to industrial use as part of efforts to reduce the high cost of electricity for businesses.

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi, says the initiative is aimed at providing a more stable and affordable power supply for manufacturers, agro-processors and other energy-intensive industries.

Speaking at the 2026 AGI Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition, Mr Ahi said the intervention responds directly to concerns from the business community over the cost of power, which he described as one of the industry's most persistent constraints.

“One of industry's most persistent constraints, the cost of power, through a 1.5 GW renewable energy pipeline dedicated to industrial use,” he said.

According to him, the renewable energy pipeline will provide a stable electricity supply while helping industries reduce their reliance on expensive conventional power sources.

He said the intervention forms part of government's broader strategy to create conditions that will enable businesses to invest with confidence, produce competitively and create jobs.

“It is our direct response to what the business community has repeatedly identified as its most pressing constraint,” Mr Ahi stated.

The Deputy Minister also highlighted government's 24-hour economy initiative as a key component of its industrial transformation agenda.

He said the newly established 24-hour Economy Authority, together with the Ghana Local Value Addition Rebates, is expected to support enterprises involved in processing, manufacturing and value addition through fiscal incentives, tax relief and duty-free machinery imports.

The 24-hour economy framework, he added, is targeting the creation of approximately 1.7 million jobs over four years through continuous production, logistics and services.

Mr Ahi stressed that Ghana's industrial transformation cannot be achieved by large corporations alone, pointing to the critical role of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said MSMEs account for about 85% of manufacturing employment and 70% of Ghana's Gross Domestic Product, making their growth critical to the country's industrialisation drive.

Government, he noted, is therefore providing support through export development programmes, performance-based tax rebates, FASTA certification, concessional export financing and digital infrastructure.

Mr Ahi further called for greater efforts to scale up Ghanaian production, noting that the country already has the talent and capacity to compete in global markets.

He cited areas including cocoa paste, processed milk, garments and light manufacturing as examples of sectors where Ghana has demonstrated its ability to produce competitively.

“What remains is the will to scale it, the power to sustain it and the creative tools to accelerate it,” he said.

He assured industry of government's continued commitment to engaging businesses and implementing policies that support investment, innovation, production and job creation.

The 2026 AGI Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition is focused on strengthening collaboration between government and the private sector to accelerate Ghana's industrial development.

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