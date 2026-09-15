Energy

Gov’t to unveil 1.5GW renewable energy pipeline to cut power costs for industries

Source: James Eshun   
  15 September 2026 6:26pm
Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi,
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Government says it is developing a 1.5GW (Gigawatts) renewable energy pipeline dedicated to industrial use as part of efforts to reduce the high cost of electricity for businesses.

Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Sampson Ahi, says the initiative is aimed at providing a more stable and affordable power supply for manufacturers, agro-processors and other energy-intensive industries.

Speaking at the 2026 AGI Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition, Mr Ahi said the intervention responds directly to concerns from the business community over the cost of power, which he described as one of the industry's most persistent constraints.

“One of industry's most persistent constraints, the cost of power, through a 1.5 GW renewable energy pipeline dedicated to industrial use,” he said.

According to him, the renewable energy pipeline will provide a stable electricity supply while helping industries reduce their reliance on expensive conventional power sources.

He said the intervention forms part of government's broader strategy to create conditions that will enable businesses to invest with confidence, produce competitively and create jobs.

“It is our direct response to what the business community has repeatedly identified as its most pressing constraint,” Mr Ahi stated.

The Deputy Minister also highlighted government's 24-hour economy initiative as a key component of its industrial transformation agenda.

He said the newly established 24-hour Economy Authority, together with the Ghana Local Value Addition Rebates, is expected to support enterprises involved in processing, manufacturing and value addition through fiscal incentives, tax relief and duty-free machinery imports.

The 24-hour economy framework, he added, is targeting the creation of approximately 1.7 million jobs over four years through continuous production, logistics and services.

Mr Ahi stressed that Ghana's industrial transformation cannot be achieved by large corporations alone, pointing to the critical role of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said MSMEs account for about 85% of manufacturing employment and 70% of Ghana's Gross Domestic Product, making their growth critical to the country's industrialisation drive.

Government, he noted, is therefore providing support through export development programmes, performance-based tax rebates, FASTA certification, concessional export financing and digital infrastructure.

Mr Ahi further called for greater efforts to scale up Ghanaian production, noting that the country already has the talent and capacity to compete in global markets.

He cited areas including cocoa paste, processed milk, garments and light manufacturing as examples of sectors where Ghana has demonstrated its ability to produce competitively.

“What remains is the will to scale it, the power to sustain it and the creative tools to accelerate it,” he said.

He assured industry of government's continued commitment to engaging businesses and implementing policies that support investment, innovation, production and job creation.

The 2026 AGI Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition is focused on strengthening collaboration between government and the private sector to accelerate Ghana's industrial development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group