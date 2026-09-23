Green finance must deliver measurable benefits to Ghanaian farmers – Ecobank

Ecobank’s Regional Head of Commercial and Consumer Banking, Charllote Amanquah, says green financing must produce benefits that farmers and businesses can see in their daily operations.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, after the Ecobank Joy Business Financial Dialogue held on Tuesday, she said measures such as energy savings, water savings and avoided emissions could help assess the impact of green finance.

“For us in Ghana, that impact needs to be tangible or evident to the community amongst the farmers,” she said.

She said Ecobank aimed to connect its green financing to measurable results for beneficiaries. Citing its solar financing programme with the Green Climate Fund, she said the bank measured the effect of funded solar installations on energy costs.

“So that it links it to the reality, the reality of the financing to the beneficiary, the farmer or business,” she said.

She added that the next step after the dialogue was to put the ideas discussed into action and extend green financing to more beneficiaries across the agricultural value chain.

“One is implementation,” Madam Amanquah said. “We need to move to the point of action being put in place, expanding the reach, covering more beneficiaries within the agri-value chain.”

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