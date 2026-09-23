Audio By Carbonatix
Ecobank’s Regional Head of Commercial and Consumer Banking, Charllote Amanquah, says green financing must produce benefits that farmers and businesses can see in their daily operations.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, after the Ecobank Joy Business Financial Dialogue held on Tuesday, she said measures such as energy savings, water savings and avoided emissions could help assess the impact of green finance.
“For us in Ghana, that impact needs to be tangible or evident to the community amongst the farmers,” she said.
She said Ecobank aimed to connect its green financing to measurable results for beneficiaries. Citing its solar financing programme with the Green Climate Fund, she said the bank measured the effect of funded solar installations on energy costs.
“So that it links it to the reality, the reality of the financing to the beneficiary, the farmer or business,” she said.
She added that the next step after the dialogue was to put the ideas discussed into action and extend green financing to more beneficiaries across the agricultural value chain.
“One is implementation,” Madam Amanquah said. “We need to move to the point of action being put in place, expanding the reach, covering more beneficiaries within the agri-value chain.”
READ ALSO: Ecobank deepens support for agriculture with dedicated expertise and training – Charlotte Amanquah
Latest Stories
-
AFCON 2027Q: ‘No player deliberately turned down Ghana’ – Kurt defends injury withdrawals
16 minutes
-
The Luckiest launches 4th edition of annual promotion with nationwide activations
44 minutes
-
Ecobank calls for wider access and stronger collaboration on agricultural finance
1 hour
-
Agribusinesses need more than loans to reach their full potential – Ecobank
1 hour
-
Green finance must deliver measurable benefits to Ghanaian farmers – Ecobank
1 hour
-
Today’s front pages: Wednesday, September 23, 2026
2 hours
-
Ghanaian pastor, Rev Emmanuel Boakye-Danquah on the run over alleged counterfeit currency syndicate
2 hours
-
Give Teshie Desalination to Kasapreko or Accra Brewery
2 hours
-
Absa Bank Ghana and IFC announce $50m facility to expand cocoa financing
2 hours
-
Ghana’s economic revival: Turning financial stability into economic prosperity
3 hours
-
AFCON 2027Q: Black Stars to depart Accra for Bouaké ahead of Ivory Coast clash
3 hours
-
Who to allow into your home, who should come into your cyberspace? Trust is becoming unbecoming
3 hours
-
At least 11 dead in mass shooting at house party in South Africa
3 hours
-
MoMo Fintech Lab attracts close to 1K entries from innovators across, applications end on Sept 30
3 hours
-
Black Stars face Ivorian test as injuries force major squad changes
4 hours