The Luckiest launches 4th edition of annual promotion with nationwide activations

The Luckiest has launched the fourth edition of its annual promotion, promising participants prizes, entertainment and activations across the country.

The 2026 edition begins on October 3, with gift redemption scheduled to start on October 10. The promotion will climax with a grand finale on December 19, 2026.

Speaking at the media launch, Managing Director of The Luckiest Africa, Dennis Adutwum, said this year’s promotion will take the experience to communities across Ghana.

“This year we will be going across the length and breadth of Ghana. We will have activations in our core constituencies of the communities that we've developed in the Luckiest game.”

Mr. Adutwum also cautioned participants to be vigilant and watch out for fraudsters, stressing that participation is restricted to persons aged 18 and above.

He said participants who cumulatively purchase tickets worth GH¢100 are guaranteed a gift.

“You are guaranteed a gift so long as cumulatively you are able to buy up to 100 Ghana CDs of tickets.”

Mr. Adutwum encouraged the public to use the official platform by dialing *712# to purchase tickets, with participants standing a chance to win up to GH¢5 million.

“You never know, you could be winning five million Ghana cedis to make the end of year a memorable one.”

He further warned the public against fraudulent messages claiming that they had won prizes.

“If you do not participate in the Luckiest and you receive a message from anywhere that you've won something, please pay no attention.”

Beyond the promotion, The Luckiest says it is strengthening its corporate social responsibility initiatives, with education as a key focus.

CSR Lead for The Luckiest Africa, Angela Bamford, said the company is supporting students through scholarships covering tuition and hostel fees, while also providing essential tools and protective equipment for sanitation and security workers.

“Our CEO has committed to give away 50 percent of our earnings back to our stakeholders, and part of how we are doing that is through our CSR initiatives across education.”

She said the company’s flagship CSR project is the Larabanga Learning and Empowerment Centre in the Savannah Region.

“We are providing this center equipped with computers and desks and books, internet, running water, empowered by solar to allow or to give back to the community and to close the educational gap.”

The launch ended with an activation for guests, with participants taking home prizes including televisions, irons, cups, refrigerators and several other items.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.