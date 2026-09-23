Investments

The Luckiest launches 4th edition of annual promotion with nationwide activations

Source: Helen Naa Kai Aryee  
  23 September 2026 9:20am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Luckiest has launched the fourth edition of its annual promotion, promising participants prizes, entertainment and activations across the country.

The 2026 edition begins on October 3, with gift redemption scheduled to start on October 10. The promotion will climax with a grand finale on December 19, 2026.

Speaking at the media launch, Managing Director of The Luckiest Africa, Dennis Adutwum, said this year’s promotion will take the experience to communities across Ghana.

“This year we will be going across the length and breadth of Ghana. We will have activations in our core constituencies of the communities that we've developed in the Luckiest game.”

Mr. Adutwum also cautioned participants to be vigilant and watch out for fraudsters, stressing that participation is restricted to persons aged 18 and above.

He said participants who cumulatively purchase tickets worth GH¢100 are guaranteed a gift.

“You are guaranteed a gift so long as cumulatively you are able to buy up to 100 Ghana CDs of tickets.”

Mr. Adutwum encouraged the public to use the official platform by dialing *712# to purchase tickets, with participants standing a chance to win up to GH¢5 million.

“You never know, you could be winning five million Ghana cedis to make the end of year a memorable one.”

He further warned the public against fraudulent messages claiming that they had won prizes.

“If you do not participate in the Luckiest and you receive a message from anywhere that you've won something, please pay no attention.”

Beyond the promotion, The Luckiest says it is strengthening its corporate social responsibility initiatives, with education as a key focus.

CSR Lead for The Luckiest Africa, Angela Bamford, said the company is supporting students through scholarships covering tuition and hostel fees, while also providing essential tools and protective equipment for sanitation and security workers.

“Our CEO has committed to give away 50 percent of our earnings back to our stakeholders, and part of how we are doing that is through our CSR initiatives across education.”

She said the company’s flagship CSR project is the Larabanga Learning and Empowerment Centre in the Savannah Region.

“We are providing this center equipped with computers and desks and books, internet, running water, empowered by solar to allow or to give back to the community and to close the educational gap.”

The launch ended with an activation for guests, with participants taking home prizes including televisions, irons, cups, refrigerators and several other items.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group