Agribusinesses need more than loans to reach their full potential – Ecobank

Ecobank’s Regional Head of Commercial and Consumer Banking, Charllote Amanquah, says access to finance alone will not resolve the challenges facing Ghana’s agricultural businesses.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, following the Ecobank Joy Business Financial Dialogue held on Tuesday, she said the discussions showed that businesses also needed to be ready to approach lenders.

“We saw that there needs to be bankability preparedness, things like record-keeping." She added that businesses needed to establish “where their products will be sold”.

She said greater awareness of the financing options available to agribusinesses was also necessary, alongside efforts to extend existing interventions to more people across the agricultural value chain.

“The solutions and interventions need to reach more beneficiaries beyond what it is touching now,” she said.

On green finance, she said its value to farmers and businesses should be assessed through results they could see, including savings on energy and water costs. Ecobank, she said, aimed to link its green financing to measurable outcomes.

Looking ahead, she called for the dialogue’s proposals to be put into practice and for closer cooperation among commercial banks, development institutions and organisations such as the Ghana Commodity Exchange.

“We need to avoid siloism or individual efforts,” adding that the institutions should work together “in order to serve the beneficiaries within the agri-sector in Ghana.”

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