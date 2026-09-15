NDC Youth Organiser aspirant Odarteifio pledges to tackle Northern Ghana’s irrigation crisis

Audio By Carbonatix
Steven Nhyira Odarteifio has declared his intention to contest the National Youth Organiser position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), promising to make irrigation development in Northern Ghana a central focus of his campaign.
Mr Odarteifio says his priority, if elected, will be to push for a dedicated irrigation fund to enable young farmers in northern Ghana to cultivate year-round, increase their incomes, and reduce rural-urban migration.
He made the declaration at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, September 14, 2026, where he outlined what he described as his vision to lead Ghana’s youth towards “economic independence”.
Mr Odarteifio is contesting the position against four other aspirants, including incumbent National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo.
He said agriculture in northern Ghana presents one of the biggest opportunities for addressing unemployment and migration among young people.
“For over 60 years, farmers in the northern region of Ghana have been farming once a year,” he said.
According to him, millions of young people are forced to abandon farming after the main farming season and migrate to urban centres in search of alternative sources of income.
“Over three to four million of them are young people who, after farming for the first six months, will put down their tools, come to Accra, go to the Western Region, either do galamsey or come and do kayayo or go to Kumasi. That must stop,” he stated.
Wants dedicated irrigation fund
Mr Odarteifio believes expanding irrigation infrastructure could allow farmers to move from seasonal to year-round production and substantially improve their earnings.
He said the next step should be to develop a clear financing plan for government to address the irrigation deficit.
“The Finance Minister must be presented with a concrete plan of what it’s going to take to solve the irrigation problem in the north,” he said.
“Because imagine that if we solve that irrigation problem in the north, three million young people will double their incomes. From doing six months, they are now doing 12 months.”
He added: “We will avoid rural-urban migration.”
The proposal forms part of what Mr Odarteifio says will be a broader developmental agenda focused on creating economic opportunities for young people rather than relying solely on political mobilisation.
Defends lack of experience as youth organiser
Mr Odarteifio also acknowledged that, unlike some of his competitors, he has not previously held an organising position within the NDC's youth wing.
“I have not been a branch youth organiser. I have not been a constituency youth organiser. I have not been a regional youth organiser,” he said.
He, however, argued that leadership should not be determined solely by previous positions held within the party.
Drawing a historical parallel with Ghana's independence struggle, he cited Kwame Nkrumah's emergence as General Secretary of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).
“When Kwame Nkrumah came back from London and the UGCC needed a general secretary, they didn't say we need somebody who has been a branch organiser, who has been a constituency organiser. They said they wanted somebody who can lead us to independence,” he said.
“And that is why I'm here, to lead the young people of Ghana into economic independence.”
Mr Odarteifio's professional background includes civil activism, agribusiness consulting and food-systems development.
He said his decision to contest the NDC National Youth Organiser position is driven by what he described as a “burning desire” to help create better economic opportunities for Ghana's young population.
He is also known for campaigning for the restoration of the name Accra International Airport for the country's main international airport, arguing against the continued use of the name Kotoka International Airport.
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