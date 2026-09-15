Manyhia South MP raises alarm over alleged detention of woman whose whereabouts are unknown

Audio By Carbonatix
Manyhia South MP and private legal practitioner Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has raised an alarm over the alleged arrest and detention of Salomey Awity Bafoh, whose whereabouts remain unknown.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, September 15, he alleged that some state security agencies, led by the Signal Bureau, travelled to Techiman to arrest Ms Bafoh in connection with their search for a woman known as “Jollof”, whom they believe knows her whereabouts.
According to the lawyer, Ms Bafoh was subsequently brought from Techiman to Accra without her relatives or lawyers being informed.
He said the journey from Techiman to Accra takes about nine hours and expressed concern that no information had been provided to the family about where she was taken or where she is currently being held.
The Manyhia South MP added that Ms Bafoh is a mother of three, with her youngest child being about five years old.
“The law clearly sets out procedures that must be followed in cases of arrest,” Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah said.
He argued that the failure to disclose Ms Bafoh’s whereabouts or the place of her detention raised serious concerns, particularly as her children were reportedly grieving and asking about their mother.
He therefore warned that the incident could go beyond an arrest and amount to an abduction if the allegations are established. “If, up to this point, no one knows the whereabouts of the woman or where she is being held, then it is no longer simply a matter of arrest but could amount to abduction by state security agencies,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
GRA targets over double revenue by 2028
5 minutes
-
Black Maidens bring the jama, then bring the goals in WAFU B opener [VIDEO]
9 minutes
-
GNPC Explorco showcases Voltaian Basin exploration potential at AOW:Energy 2026
14 minutes
-
Black Maidens cruise past Burkina Faso in WAFU B opener
16 minutes
-
Dafeamekpor calls for forensic audit after alleged GH¢600m COVID-19 fumigation gap
20 minutes
-
Minority demands itemised accounts for GHS50m South Africa evacuation, pulls out of closed-door meeting
25 minutes
-
Black Princesses arrive in Ghana after participating in FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland [PHOTOS]
28 minutes
-
Effiduase Asokore MP sues Rev. Owusu Bempah for GH¢10m over alleged defamatory comments
33 minutes
-
Chris Wilder backs Jordan Ayew to be a success at Sheffield United
39 minutes
-
Forestry Commission arrests 12 illegal miners, impounds three excavators in South Formangso Forest Reserve
49 minutes
-
Ghana’s mineral resources must benefit host communities – Lands Minister
56 minutes
-
Kudus makes first Tottenham start since January against Liverpool
59 minutes
-
Government launches five-year initiative to improve emergency maternal and newborn care
1 hour
-
President Mahama will hear about colts football now – GFA President at League launch
1 hour
-
Minority says Foreign Ministry has failed to release GH¢50m evacuation records despite RTI request
1 hour