Manyhia South MP raises alarm over alleged detention of woman whose whereabouts are unknown

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Manyhia South MP and private legal practitioner Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has raised an alarm over the alleged arrest and detention of Salomey Awity Bafoh, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, September 15, he alleged that some state security agencies, led by the Signal Bureau, travelled to Techiman to arrest Ms Bafoh in connection with their search for a woman known as “Jollof”, whom they believe knows her whereabouts.

According to the lawyer, Ms Bafoh was subsequently brought from Techiman to Accra without her relatives or lawyers being informed.

He said the journey from Techiman to Accra takes about nine hours and expressed concern that no information had been provided to the family about where she was taken or where she is currently being held.

The Manyhia South MP added that Ms Bafoh is a mother of three, with her youngest child being about five years old.

“The law clearly sets out procedures that must be followed in cases of arrest,” Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah said.

He argued that the failure to disclose Ms Bafoh’s whereabouts or the place of her detention raised serious concerns, particularly as her children were reportedly grieving and asking about their mother.

He therefore warned that the incident could go beyond an arrest and amount to an abduction if the allegations are established. “If, up to this point, no one knows the whereabouts of the woman or where she is being held, then it is no longer simply a matter of arrest but could amount to abduction by state security agencies,” he said.

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